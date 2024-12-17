Preview: Liverpool’s Expected Lineup for Cup Quarter-Final

Liverpool’s Predicted Lineup vs Southampton: Carabao Cup Selection Dilemmas

Liverpool face Southampton on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, with manager Arne Slot confronting key selection challenges. With several injuries, suspensions, and the need to rotate, the Reds’ lineup will likely feature a mix of regular starters and fringe players.

Defensive Reshuffle Expected

Liverpool’s defensive setup will be influenced by Andy Robertson’s suspension after his red card against Fulham. Joe Gomez is expected to move into the left-back role, while Jarell Quansah could partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence. Ibrahima Konate’s absence further limits options at the back.

Midfield Rotation Likely

In midfield, Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton are set to feature, providing energy and stability. Harvey Elliott, who has made three substitute appearances since recovering from a broken foot, is likely to start, offering creativity and forward thrust.

Forward Options Under Review

Diogo Jota remains a doubt after suffering a minor setback following his goal against Fulham. If ruled out, Liverpool could deploy a front three of Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez, blending pace, technical skill, and finishing ability.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Morton; Chiesa, Elliott, Gakpo; Nunez

Doubts: Jota

Injured: Konate, Bradley, Tsimikas

Suspended: Robertson

Match Details

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Wednesday, December 18

Venue: St Mary’s

TV channel: Sky Sports