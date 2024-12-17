Preview: Arsenal Aim for Wembley Spot Against Resurgent Palace

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Preview

Arsenal face Crystal Palace in a Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, a fixture that feels charged with potential consequences. Both clubs enter this encounter driven by contrasting imperatives—Arsenal chasing redemption after a frustrating draw against Everton, while Palace seek to extend a rejuvenating run after defeating Brighton 3-1.

Arsenal’s Redemption Quest

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Everton left Arsenal licking their wounds, having missed the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta knows that a domestic cup triumph could be a pivotal boost for a season flirting with underachievement.

With Wembley now within reach, Arteta’s team selection will be under scrutiny. Declan Rice remains a doubt after limping off against Everton, while defensive mainstays Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Takehiro Tomiyasu are sidelined with injuries.

Palace’s Momentum Surge

Palace’s season, previously marked by inconsistency, has sparked into life after their rousing 3-1 victory over Brighton. Manager Oliver Glasner will hope to capitalise on that momentum, though his side will be without Adam Wharton and Matheus Franca. Rob Holding faces a late fitness test.

Match Details

Date and Kick-off Time: Wednesday 18 December 2024, 7.30pm GMT

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Live Stream: Available via the Sky Go app for subscribers

Prediction and Head-to-Head

Arsenal’s home advantage and greater squad depth suggest a narrow win, though much hinges on Arteta’s selection. A predicted 3-1 scoreline seems plausible. In historical clashes, Arsenal have 33 wins to Palace’s six, with 16 draws in between.