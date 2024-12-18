Report: Everton Weigh Up Move for Key Rangers Forward

Everton Tracking Rangers Forward Hamza Igamane Amid Striker Shortage

Everton are reportedly keeping a close eye on Rangers forward Hamza Igamane, according to TBR Football. With a struggling attack and persistent goal-scoring issues, the Toffees appear determined to reinforce their frontline during the January transfer window.

A Forward Under the Spotlight

Igamane’s performance in Rangers’ 1-1 Europa League draw against Tottenham caught Everton scouts’ attention. The 22-year-old scored a crucial equaliser, further strengthening his growing reputation. Sources indicate Everton were highly impressed, with several Premier League clubs also tracking his development.

TBR Football reported that West Ham, Fulham, Bournemouth, Brentford, and Newcastle are interested, while European giants Lille, Atalanta, and Bayer Leverkusen have also monitored the Moroccan striker. Rangers acquired Igamane for £1.7m from ASFAR Rabat in June—a fee that already seems like a bargain given his rising stock.

Striker Comparisons and Future Potential

Comparisons with Didier Drogba have inevitably emerged, driven by Rangers teammate Leon Balogun’s observation: “Hamza’s had an excellent run, he’s a strong player. I don’t want to praise him too much, but the way he controls the ball reminds me a little bit of Didier Drogba.”

While such comparisons can seem premature, there is no denying Igamane’s ability to hold up play and impose himself physically, traits Everton could use in their current campaign.

Everton’s Striker Crisis

The Toffees’ attacking struggles are well-documented. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract talks stalling and Beto reportedly open to a January departure, Everton’s need for a reliable striker has become urgent. Their tally of 14 goals in 15 Premier League games highlights the pressing need for reinforcements.

Igamane could be the dynamic addition Sean Dyche craves, but competition for his signature will be fierce, especially with European contenders also circling.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Pursuing Hamza Igamane raises familiar concerns. While his talent is clear, comparisons to Drogba seem premature. Everton have previously gambled on emerging talents, often without success.

The club’s recruitment strategy has faced scrutiny for chasing “potential” over proven quality. Some supporters may wonder if signing Igamane, an untested player outside Scotland, would address the club’s immediate Premier League survival battle.

Calvert-Lewin’s inconsistent form and Beto’s potential exit leave Everton in a precarious position. Should the board invest in Igamane, they must ensure he’s ready to contribute instantly—not merely a prospect for the future.

Additionally, competing against wealthier clubs like Newcastle or European sides with Champions League ambitions raises concerns about whether Everton can realistically secure his signature. Fans would prefer a signing with a proven track record in a top league.

Ultimately, while Igamane’s potential is intriguing, Everton’s pressing need for a reliable, consistent goal-scorer is more urgent than ever. The Toffees cannot afford another speculative signing in a relegation-threatened campaign.