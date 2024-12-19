Report: Spurs Sets Sights on Out-of-Favour PSG Defender

Milan Skriniar’s PSG Standoff: What’s Next for the Slovak Defender?

Milan Skriniar’s time at Paris Saint-Germain appears to be nearing an unceremonious end. Once a marquee signing and defensive lynchpin, the Slovakian centre-back has found himself marginalised under Luis Enrique’s regime. As reported by Gazzetta, his exclusion from PSG’s squad for the recent match against Lyon underscores a clear breakdown in the player-club relationship.

From Defensive Rock to Squad Surplus

In 2022, PSG pursued Skriniar with fervour, offering Inter Milan €60m despite the player having just a year left on his contract. When negotiations collapsed, Skriniar secured a free transfer to PSG, earning €10m per year on a five-year deal.

Initially, he thrived under Luis Enrique, becoming a regular starter. However, a left ankle injury in January disrupted his momentum. His premature return to action seemed to accelerate his marginalisation. By August, Skriniar was reportedly told to find a new club, though tight transfer deadlines thwarted any meaningful exit.

Tactical Misfit and Uncertain Future

PSG’s defensive reshuffle saw Skriniar fall behind younger, left-footed players like Beraldo. His non-selection against Lyon was explained as a squad size limitation, but few found this reasoning credible. “He was left out despite being fit and ready,” an insider shared.

Options for Skriniar remain open. With three-and-a-half years on his contract, a loan deal could facilitate a January move. Napoli could be a realistic Serie A destination, while Tottenham has emerged as a strong Premier League contender.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Sceptical Spurs fans might wonder if Skriniar still fits the profile of a top Premier League defender. His experience and pedigree are unquestionable, but the lingering concerns over injuries and diminishing game time cannot be ignored.

Tottenham’s defensive line has stabilised under Ange Postecoglou, with Romero and Van de Ven forming a solid partnership. Bringing Skriniar into this equation would add depth but also risk unsettling a settled backline.

There’s also the matter of adjusting to the Premier League’s physical demands. While Skriniar excelled in Serie A and adapted reasonably well in Ligue 1, the Premier League is a different beast. His ability to regain form and fitness would be pivotal.

Spurs fans might see this as a calculated gamble — a potential masterstroke or a costly misstep. With the January window approaching, whether Skriniar can reignite his career in North London remains an open question.