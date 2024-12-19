Report: Tottenham in Transfer Talks with Feyenoord for Defender

Tottenham’s Defensive Fix: Why David Hancko Could Be the January Solution

Tottenham Hotspur’s defensive frailties have been laid bare this season, forcing manager Ange Postecoglou into some makeshift selections. With Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Ben Davies all sidelined, Spurs have turned to Radu Dragusin and even youngster Archie Gray in central defence.

David Hancko: A Target Under the Radar

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are intensifying their interest in Feyenoord’s David Hancko, with his price reportedly falling since the summer. Back then, the Dutch side valued the Slovakian at £35 million, but January’s market conditions could see Spurs secure him for less.

Hancko, a left-sided defender, perfectly fits Tottenham’s need for cover for Van de Ven. His strong performances in the Eredivisie and multiple scouting missions have strengthened Spurs’ belief that he could bolster their backline.

Competition from Juventus

However, Spurs are not alone in their pursuit. Juventus are also monitoring Hancko, though they prefer an initial loan move. This could give Tottenham the edge if they offer a permanent deal, adding urgency to their January plans.

Other Defensive Options Considered

Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi as another name on Tottenham’s radar. However, the Ukrainian is seen as a summer option, possibly replacing Cristian Romero if the Argentine were to leave.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Injuries have exposed a lack of defensive depth, and relying on makeshift centre-backs can’t be a long-term solution.

Hancko’s left-footed profile fits perfectly alongside Romero or Dragusin, adding balance to a defence in dire need of reinforcement. The reported dip in his valuation could be a rare January bargain — a scenario that Spurs must capitalise on, given their current state.

Juventus’s interest is concerning, but Spurs’ ability to offer a permanent deal should put them in pole position. Missing out on Hancko, especially if his fee has dropped, would be a bitter blow.

As for Zabarnyi, he seems more like a contingency plan for the summer, but Tottenham can’t wait that long. Fans will hope that Spurs’ January business reflects ambition, not indecision — and that means sealing Hancko’s signature swiftly.