Report: Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Draw Details and How to Watch

Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Draw: Key Details and How to Watch
The race for Carabao Cup glory is heating up as the semi-final stage beckons, with three clubs already booking their places in the final four.
Semi-Final Line-Up Taking Shape
Defending champions Liverpool survived a late Southampton surge on Wednesday night, edging a 2-1 victory on the south coast. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus lit up the Emirates Stadium with a stunning hat-trick, powering Arsenal to a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in an electrifying London derby.
Newcastle United also secured their spot as Sandro Tonali’s brace inspired a 3-1 triumph over Brentford, strengthening Eddie Howe’s quest for silverware.
The final berth will be decided tonight when Tottenham take on 2023 winners Manchester United in a highly anticipated quarter-final showdown.
Carabao Cup Semi-Final Draw Details
The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals is set for Thursday 19 December, immediately after the Tottenham vs Manchester United clash. Fans can tune in at approximately 10.30pm GMT.
Sky Sports presenter Mark Chapman will anchor proceedings, joined by seasoned pundits Jamie Redknapp and Izzy Christiansen.
Where to Watch the Draw
TV Coverage: Viewers can watch the draw live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Live Stream: Subscribers can stream the event via the Sky Go app, ensuring no fan misses out.
Semi-Final Ball Numbers
The confirmed ball numbers for the semi-final draw are:
- Arsenal
- Liverpool
- Newcastle United
- Tottenham or Manchester United
Semi-Final Fixture Dates
The two-legged semi-finals are scheduled as follows:
- First Leg: Week commencing Monday 6 January 2025
- Second Leg: Week commencing Monday 3 February 2025
With the Carabao Cup nearing its thrilling conclusion, fans are set for a captivating semi-final draw.