Report: Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Draw Details and How to Watch

Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Draw: Key Details and How to Watch

The race for Carabao Cup glory is heating up as the semi-final stage beckons, with three clubs already booking their places in the final four.

Semi-Final Line-Up Taking Shape

Defending champions Liverpool survived a late Southampton surge on Wednesday night, edging a 2-1 victory on the south coast. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus lit up the Emirates Stadium with a stunning hat-trick, powering Arsenal to a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in an electrifying London derby.

Newcastle United also secured their spot as Sandro Tonali’s brace inspired a 3-1 triumph over Brentford, strengthening Eddie Howe’s quest for silverware.

The final berth will be decided tonight when Tottenham take on 2023 winners Manchester United in a highly anticipated quarter-final showdown.

Carabao Cup Semi-Final Draw Details

The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals is set for Thursday 19 December, immediately after the Tottenham vs Manchester United clash. Fans can tune in at approximately 10.30pm GMT.

Sky Sports presenter Mark Chapman will anchor proceedings, joined by seasoned pundits Jamie Redknapp and Izzy Christiansen.

Where to Watch the Draw

TV Coverage: Viewers can watch the draw live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live Stream: Subscribers can stream the event via the Sky Go app, ensuring no fan misses out.

Semi-Final Ball Numbers

The confirmed ball numbers for the semi-final draw are:

Arsenal Liverpool Newcastle United Tottenham or Manchester United

Semi-Final Fixture Dates

The two-legged semi-finals are scheduled as follows:

First Leg: Week commencing Monday 6 January 2025

Second Leg: Week commencing Monday 3 February 2025

With the Carabao Cup nearing its thrilling conclusion, fans are set for a captivating semi-final draw.