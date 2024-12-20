Player Ratings: Spurs Edge United in Seven-Goal Thriller

Tottenham Triumphs in Thrilling Carabao Cup Clash Against Man United

In an electrifying Carabao Cup quarter-final, Tottenham Hotspur emerged victorious, clinching a narrow 4-3 win over Manchester United. This breath-taking encounter not only secured a semi-final spot for Spurs but also highlighted their resilience in high-pressure scenarios.

Early Dominance and Subsequent Scare

Tottenham, under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance, displayed a dominant early performance, surging to a 3-0 lead. The goals came thick and fast, with Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevskis taking the game away from the visitors. However, the narrative took a dramatic turn as Spurs nearly capitulated, conceding two goals due to defensive blunders and goalkeeping errors by Fraser Forster.

Despite the setbacks, a moment of magic from Son Heung-min, who scored directly from a corner, briefly restored calm. Nevertheless, Jonny Evans’ late goal for United ensured a nervy finish, testing Tottenham’s mettle until the final whistle.

Disappointment for United

For Manchester United and their recently appointed head coach, Ruben Amorim, the night ended in disappointment. The fluctuating performance levels throughout the match were a clear indicator of the challenges Amorim faces with an inconsistent squad.

Tottenham Player Ratings:

GK: Fraser Forster – 2

RB: Pedro Porro – 6

CB: Radu Dragusin – 6

CB: Archie Gray – 6

LB: Djed Spence – 7

CM: Pape Sarr – 6.5

CM: Yves Bissouma – 7.5

RM: Dejan Kulusevski – 8.5

AM: James Maddison – 7

LM: Son Heung-min (c) – 8

ST: Dominic Solanke – 9

SUB: Lucas Bergvall (79′ for Maddison) – 6

Man United Player Ratings: