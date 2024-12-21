Injury Updates and Predicted XI for Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Manchester United Injury Updates and Predicted XI Ahead of Bournemouth Clash

Manchester United face Bournemouth this Sunday in the Premier League, with their squad facing some key injury concerns and squad adjustments. With manager Ruben Amorim preparing his team for the home match at Old Trafford, Manchester United fans will be hoping to see a solid performance despite several absences.

Rashford’s Absence and Uncertainty

One of the most significant storylines heading into this match is the continued absence of Marcus Rashford. The England international has not featured in Amorim’s last two matchday squads, and there are now suggestions that his future at Manchester United could be in jeopardy.

Rashford himself confirmed he is looking to leave the club, adding further intrigue to his current situation. While Amorim has made it clear that Rashford still has a future at Old Trafford, it seems his exile is set to continue for the time being. With Rashford sidelined and a potential departure looming, United fans will be eager to see how Amorim plans to reshape his attack moving forward, especially with several other key players also unavailable.

Injury Woes: Mount and Shaw Out

Manchester United will also be without Luke Shaw and Mason Mount for Sunday’s clash. Shaw has been sidelined with a long-term injury, which has kept him out of recent games. Mount, on the other hand, faces several weeks on the sidelines after picking up an injury in the Manchester derby against City.

Shaw’s absence continues to leave a void in United’s defensive options, while Mount’s injury will further test Amorim’s midfield depth. The loss of these two players will likely force Amorim to look at alternative tactical solutions as he prepares his squad for the match.

De Ligt’s Doubt and Onana’s Return

Matthijs de Ligt, who missed Thursday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham due to illness, remains a slight doubt for Sunday’s fixture. While his absence would be a blow to United’s defensive options, Amorim still has a number of fit players to choose from.

In positive news, goalkeeper Andre Onana is expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested in midweek, a crucial reinforcement for United’s backline. The squad will also welcome back some familiar faces, including Harry Maguire, Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Kobbie Mainoo, all of whom could feature prominently against Bournemouth.

Predicted Starting XI

Based on the available squad, Ruben Amorim is likely to make the following changes for Sunday’s match:

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Yoro, Maguire, Martinez

Midfielders: Mazraoui, Mainoo, Fernandes, Dalot

Forwards: Amad, Hojlund, Garnacho

With injuries and doubts looming over key players, United’s setup will be tested against a well-organised Bournemouth side. Amorim’s tactical adjustments will be crucial in ensuring that his team remains competitive in the match despite the personnel challenges.