Journalist: Newcastle’s Winger Set for MLS Move as Club Make Transfer Decisions

Miguel Almiron’s Potential Move to MLS: What’s Next for Newcastle United Star?

Miguel Almiron’s future at Newcastle United appears increasingly uncertain as the Paraguayan international looks set to make a move in the January transfer window. The winger has fallen out of favour under Eddie Howe, making just six Premier League appearances so far this season. As speculation grows around his next move, MLS side Charlotte FC have emerged as serious contenders, though there are still multiple factors at play.

Decline at Newcastle and MLS Interest

Almiron’s journey at Newcastle has experienced a steep decline after a promising start. Once an essential part of the Magpies’ squad, his role has dwindled, with just one Premier League start this season in October. Despite his reduced involvement, Almiron remains an appealing figure for clubs, particularly Charlotte FC in MLS.

Charlotte FC, who have had previous discussions with Newcastle about signing Almiron, are reportedly still in talks, according to GiveMeSport. The club’s management is keen to secure the winger’s services in January, though negotiations have yet to progress significantly. “Charlotte remain in talks to sign Almiron from Newcastle after coming close to landing him this past summer,” the report reveals.

Newcastle, reportedly open to selling Almiron for around £8 million, are keen to offload the player who has struggled to retain a starting spot. This reduced asking price indicates the club’s readiness to part with him, recognising that his future at St. James’ Park is uncertain.

Charlotte’s MLS Advantage and Almiron’s Preferences

As reported, “Charlotte have Almiron’s MLS discovery rights, which means they are the only MLS club that can officially negotiate to sign him.” This exclusive right places Charlotte in a strong position to capture the 30-year-old, especially as they were already in talks during the summer. Though there is ongoing interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab, Almiron reportedly prefers to return to MLS, where he previously thrived with Atlanta United before moving to Newcastle.

Almiron’s MLS return would likely require a hefty wage package, with sources close to the player indicating that he earns around £60,000 per week at Newcastle. For Almiron to leave the Premier League, Charlotte must match or exceed his current wages to make the move feasible.

What’s Next for Almiron?

Almiron’s potential departure from Newcastle could mark the end of an era. The winger, who joined the club from Atlanta United in a then-record £20 million deal, has not been able to replicate the form that made him a standout performer in MLS. Now, with both MLS and Saudi Pro League suitors, it seems clear that Almiron’s next move will be critical for his career.

However, Charlotte’s pursuit of Almiron raises questions about the long-term future of the player. Will he opt for MLS stability or consider the higher wages and growing competition in Saudi Arabia? For now, the answer seems to lean towards returning to MLS, but his contract terms and the negotiations in January will ultimately determine where Almiron plays next.

Newcastle’s Transfer Activity and Rumours

As Newcastle look to offload Almiron, other potential transfers are on the horizon. Most notably, reports suggest that Manchester City are monitoring Bruno Guimaraes, with Pep Guardiola reportedly planning a move for the midfielder. Though a move is considered unlikely in January, City could return next summer with an £80 million bid for Guimaraes.

Additionally, Newcastle are linked with Tottenham’s out-of-favour forward Richarlison. However, with Spurs reportedly demanding £45 million for the Brazilian, it remains to be seen if Newcastle will be willing to meet the asking price.

Predicted Impact on Newcastle’s Squad

Newcastle’s willingness to move Almiron on signals a shift in the squad’s future direction, with Eddie Howe aiming to rejuvenate his attacking options. If the Paraguayan does leave, it could allow the Magpies to invest in new talent, potentially strengthening key areas. As always, January will be a critical month for Newcastle’s transfer strategy.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential departure of Miguel Almiron is both understandable and disappointing. While Almiron was a key player for the Magpies during the early stages of his Premier League career, his decline in form has made his current situation untenable. The winger has failed to impress in recent months, and it seems that Eddie Howe has not seen the necessary consistency from him to justify a regular starting role. With only a handful of Premier League appearances this season, it’s clear that the writing is on the wall for Almiron at St. James’ Park.

From a financial standpoint, selling Almiron for around £8 million could be a good deal for Newcastle. It would provide funds that could be reinvested in strengthening other areas of the squad. The potential return of Almiron to MLS, where he previously made a name for himself with Atlanta United, could provide him with the fresh start he needs.

The pursuit of new talent is crucial for Newcastle’s continued progression, and moving Almiron on could open up opportunities for the club to recruit players who better fit Howe’s tactical vision. In terms of the broader picture, Almiron’s exit could pave the way for reinforcements in both attacking and defensive areas, which will be crucial as Newcastle aims to push for higher finishes in the Premier League. It’s a tough but necessary decision for the club’s long-term ambitions.