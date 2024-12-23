Report: Chelsea Boss Explains Satisfaction with Everton Stalemate

Enzo Maresca ‘Absolutely Happy’ After Goalless Draw with Chelsea

Chelsea’s 0-0 draw against Everton at Goodison Park might not have set pulses racing, but for Enzo Maresca, it was a point worth celebrating. In challenging conditions against a defensively astute opponent, the Italian manager found reasons to be optimistic, emphasising his contentment with his team’s resilience and adaptability.

Resilience in Adversity

Facing blustery winds and an unrelenting Everton side, Chelsea managed to grind out a result that left them temporarily behind Liverpool in the Premier League standings. The Blues started brightly, creating promising chances in the first half, but were forced to rely on the steady hands of goalkeeper Robert Sánchez as Everton grew into the match.

For Maresca, the effort required to secure a point against such an opponent mattered more than the two points lost. Reflecting on the game, he shared:

“I’m absolutely happy,” Maresca said. “I just said to the players that I am more happy today than the Brentford game. The reason why is because I was quite worried about today’s game; a tricky game, a tricky stadium, a tricky team.”

Everton’s Defensive Masterclass

Sean Dyche’s Everton might be battling relegation, but their defensive record remains among the best in Europe, with a league-leading seven clean sheets this season. Breaking through their organised defence proved to be a daunting task for Chelsea.

“They are defensively top,” Maresca acknowledged. “They are one of the five best teams in Europe in terms of clean sheets. You struggle to create chances against them and it was not an easy game. You have to deal and you have to learn to play different games; long balls, second balls, set pieces. Football is not just what we do on the ball, it is also how you defend and deal with that.”

Missed Chances in Merseyside

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea’s enigmatic forward, had two opportunities to make the difference in the first half but failed to capitalise. His misses left the Blues still trailing a ruthless Liverpool side, who surged ahead with a dominant display against Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite the missed chances, Maresca’s satisfaction with his team’s performance didn’t waver. “Like I said, more happy today than the Brentford game,” he reiterated. “For sure, prepared the game like always to try and win the game but sometimes there is also another team there that tries to do the same, so we are happy today.”

Key Takeaways

Maresca’s comments reflect a pragmatic approach to Chelsea’s ambitions. While a goalless draw might seem underwhelming, the manager’s perspective highlights the importance of adapting to difficult games, especially in a fiercely competitive Premier League.