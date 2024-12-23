Report: Goalkeeper Search Could Lead Chelsea to Aston Villa Star

Chelsea Linked with Emi Martinez Amid Goalkeeping Questions

Chelsea’s search for goalkeeping stability has taken a fresh twist, with reports suggesting they could make a move for Aston Villa’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper, Emi Martinez. As Robert Sanchez continues to divide opinion in his role as Chelsea’s No. 1, speculation over potential reinforcements is growing.

Goalkeeping Uncertainty at Chelsea

This season, Chelsea have relied on Sanchez as their primary goalkeeper, but performances have been inconsistent. Filip Jorgensen has taken charge of European and domestic cup duties, while Djordje Petrovic, once seen as a promising deputy, was loaned to Strasbourg. With Marcus Bettinelli and Lucas Bergstrom providing back-up, Chelsea appear well-stocked in goal, yet concerns remain about the quality of options available.

Darren Bent told talkSPORT:

“I wonder if Aston Villa don’t get back in the Champions League. I know he signed a new contract, but could he go? The fact is he could play for almost any team he wanted to. Chelsea could get him.”

Martinez’s Future at Villa

Since lifting the World Cup with Argentina, Martinez has reaffirmed his status as one of Europe’s leading goalkeepers. However, Villa’s struggles to keep pace with the Premier League’s top four this season, compounded by a congested fixture schedule, have raised questions about his future.

If Villa fail to secure Champions League football next season, Martinez may look for new opportunities. Chelsea, in need of a commanding and experienced goalkeeper, could be a natural destination for the Argentine star.

A Possible Fit for Chelsea

For Chelsea, Martinez would bring experience, leadership, and a proven ability to perform on the biggest stage. As uncertainty lingers over Sanchez’s ability to hold the No. 1 role, signing Martinez could signal a statement of intent from the Blues as they rebuild for the future.