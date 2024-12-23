Report: Updates on Man Utd Injuries and Their Potential Returns

Man Utd Injury Latest: Updates on De Ligt, Mount, and Shaw

Manchester United’s injury woes continue to deepen, creating significant challenges for manager Ruben Amorim during an already difficult campaign. With key players sidelined, the strain on the squad is becoming increasingly evident. Here’s the latest on the fitness of Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and others, including their potential return dates.

De Ligt’s Ongoing Absence

Matthijs de Ligt has missed United’s last two matches, including defeats against Tottenham and Bournemouth. His absence, initially attributed to illness, remains indefinite, with Amorim offering little clarity on a timeline for his return.

“[Matthijs] is still sick,” Amorim confirmed before the Bournemouth game.

Potential return date: 26 December 2024 vs Wolves

Mount’s Injury Setback

Mason Mount’s thigh injury has ruled him out for the foreseeable future, leaving both player and club frustrated. The midfielder shared his disappointment in an emotional statement to fans:

“Words can’t portray how devastated I’m feeling right now… but I will never give up or lose faith.”

Amorim echoed these sentiments, acknowledging Mount’s determination to recover:

“It’s really hard for the player to be out for so long, and he’s trying really hard.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Jonny Evans Nearing a Return

Jonny Evans, another defensive option for United, has been dealing with an injury but recently returned to training ahead of the derby against Manchester City. While he didn’t make the squad for that match, his recovery appears to be progressing.

Potential return date: Late December 2024 or January 2025

Shaw’s Uncertain Comeback

Luke Shaw’s injury-plagued season continues, with a fresh setback disrupting his return from a lengthy lay-off. Initially described as a minor issue, the timeline for his recovery remains unclear.

Potential return date: Late December 2024 or January 2025

United’s Injury Crisis

With these injuries piling up, Manchester United are struggling to maintain consistency in their performances. For Amorim, the challenge lies not only in managing the current squad but also in finding solutions during this critical period. As the festive fixture list looms, the fitness of these key players could play a pivotal role in shaping United’s season.