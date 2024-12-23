Report: Spurs Injuries Mounting as January Window Nears

Tottenham Injury Update: Spurs Grapple with Defensive Crisis Ahead of Festive Fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur are navigating a challenging spell as the festive period approaches, with key players sidelined and return dates still uncertain. Following a humbling 6-3 defeat at home to Liverpool, Ange Postecoglou’s side are stretched thin, especially in defence, where injuries to pivotal players have left a significant void. Here is the latest update on Spurs’ injuries, featuring details on Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and others.

Micky van de Ven: Managing the Setback

Micky van de Ven’s injury saga has been a bitter pill for Tottenham fans. Initially making a surprising return against Chelsea, the centre-back lasted 79 minutes before being substituted due to tightness in his hamstring. Despite early optimism, his setback means he will remain unavailable until the new year.

Postecoglou explained, “Van de Ven and Romero are still chugging along. I think both will be in the new year. Not as significant an injury as last time with Micky, but obviously having a setback, the medical team is going to make sure he is right to go.”

Potential return date: January 2025

Cristian Romero: Quad Woes Persist

Cristian Romero’s absence compounds Spurs’ defensive issues. The Argentine international left the pitch early during the Chelsea clash with a quad injury and has since missed subsequent fixtures. Despite his strong training performances leading up to the game, his injury underscores the club’s misfortune this season.

Postecoglou stated, “He felt something in his quad… He trained really well. He wasn’t the one I was worried about, to be honest, but it’s just the way the season’s going for us, unfortunately.”

Potential return date: January 2025

Ben Davies: A Glimmer of Hope

In a rare positive development, Ben Davies is on track to return earlier than anticipated. Initially feared to be out until January, the experienced left-back could make his comeback before the new year, offering a timely boost to Spurs’ defensive ranks.

Postecoglou shared his optimism, saying, “It’s not as bad as we thought. There is a chance he’ll be back, hopefully, before the new year. So, that was positive.”

Potential return date: Saturday, January 4, 2025, vs Newcastle

Guglielmo Vicario: Leading from the Sidelines

Spurs’ first-choice goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario, has been out of action since undergoing surgery on a fractured right ankle. His heroic performance against Manchester City, playing through injury, highlighted his resilience. While his return remains distant, Vicario continues to lead off the pitch, staying engaged with the squad.

Postecoglou remarked, “It’s going well. Typical Vic. He’s pushing every boundary… He’s still very much around the group… He’s progressing well.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Mikey Moore: Teen Talent on the Mend

Youngster Mikey Moore has been sidelined since October due to illness and is yet to rejoin training. While his return is anticipated in January, he will require weeks of preparation to regain match fitness.

“We’ll need to get at least a couple of weeks’ training into Mikey and get him back up to speed,” confirmed Postecoglou.

Potential return date: January 2025

Richarlison: Hamstring Troubles Continue

Richarlison’s hamstring injury has kept him out since Tottenham’s victory over Aston Villa. The Brazilian forward is not expected back until January, with the club adopting a cautious approach to his recovery.

Postecoglou stated, “Hopefully, he’ll be back in the New Year but, again, similar to Micky [Van de Ven], we’ve got to be careful every step of the way.”

Potential return date: January 2025

Wilson Odobert: Extended Absence After Surgery

Summer signing Wilson Odobert’s recovery from a hamstring injury has been further complicated by surgery. The 19-year-old faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines as the medical team closely monitors his rehabilitation.

A club statement read: “We can confirm that Wilson Odobert underwent surgery to his right hamstring… The 19-year-old will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team.”

Potential return date: Unknown

What Spurs Need to Navigate This Crisis

With the January transfer window approaching, Tottenham may need to dip into the market for defensive reinforcements. However, Postecoglou’s ability to galvanise the squad will be equally vital. As Spurs aim to maintain their competitive edge during this injury-riddled period, the focus must remain on tactical flexibility and resilience.