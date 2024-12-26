Player Ratings: Haaland’s Missed Penalty Costs Manchester City Against Everton

Stalemate at the Etihad as Manchester City and Everton Share the Points

Manchester City’s struggles continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton on Boxing Day, extending their dismal run to just one win in their last 13 matches across all competitions. Pep Guardiola’s side, while dominant in spells, failed to capitalise on their early lead, and Everton’s resolute defending and clinical finishing ensured they returned to Merseyside with a hard-fought point.

City’s Bright Start

Manchester City began with purpose, and Bernardo Silva’s opener after just 14 minutes seemed to set the tone for the match. The Portuguese maestro finished with finesse, benefiting from Jeremy Doku’s incisive play and a deflection off Jarrad Branthwaite. The Etihad faithful expected the floodgates to open, but Silva’s subsequent chance went begging, foreshadowing the frustrations that would follow.

Despite City’s dominance, their inability to convert possession into a decisive advantage left them vulnerable. Everton seized their moment through Iliman Ndiaye, whose instinctive volley levelled the match against the run of play. It was Everton’s first meaningful touch in City’s box, but it carried the kind of precision that eluded the home side.

Second-Half Frustrations

The second half brought further anguish for Manchester City. Erling Haaland had an opportunity to restore City’s lead from the penalty spot, only for Jordan Pickford to follow his pre-prepared notes and deny the Norwegian. Haaland did find the net with a header moments later, but the offside flag immediately quelled celebrations, encapsulating City’s inability to break free from their rut.

Everton, to their credit, defended valiantly, with James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite forming a resolute partnership at the back. Pickford’s sharp reflexes and vocal command kept Everton in the game, while Sean Dyche’s men made the most of their limited opportunities on the counter.

Player Ratings

Manchester City:

Stefan Ortega: 6.1

Rico Lewis: 7.0

Manuel Akanji: 5.8

Nathan Ake: 7.2

Josko Gvardiol: 7.7

Mateo Kovacic: 7.5

Savinho: 8.1

Bernardo Silva: 7.9

Phil Foden: 7.5

Jeremy Doku: 7.6

Erling Haaland: 6.7

Everton: