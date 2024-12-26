Player Ratings: Fulham Stun Chelsea with Late Comeback at Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Shock as Fulham Turn the Tables on Chelsea

Chelsea’s frustrating season took another twist as Fulham staged a dramatic late turnaround to seal a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge. A moment of brilliance from Cole Palmer gave the Blues an early lead, but the visitors refused to wilt, producing a determined comeback that highlighted their resolve and Chelsea’s continued frailty in tight encounters.

Chelsea Start Brightly but Fail to Capitalise

Chelsea began with purpose, and Cole Palmer’s individual brilliance in the 12th minute gave the home side a deserved lead. The England international glided past two defenders with remarkable composure before coolly finishing beyond Bernd Leno. It was a moment of class that hinted at a turning tide for Chelsea, who have struggled for consistency in the Premier League this season.

Levi Colwill thought he had doubled the lead with a powerful header, but the offside flag denied him and Chelsea a cushion. Despite their dominance, Chelsea couldn’t convert their possession into further goals, leaving the game delicately poised.

Fulham’s Resilience Shines Through

Fulham grew into the contest as the second half progressed. Antonee Robinson, a constant threat down the left, tested Robert Sanchez with a stinging effort that the Chelsea goalkeeper did well to parry. But the Blues’ defence, often criticised for lapses in concentration, cracked under pressure in the closing stages.

With nine minutes remaining, Harry Wilson capitalised on a lapse in Chelsea’s marking to head home the equaliser at the back post. Fulham sensed an opportunity, and in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Rodrigo Muniz found himself unmarked in the penalty area to slot home the winner, sending the travelling fans into raptures.

Player Ratings

Chelsea:

Robert Sanchez: 7.3

Malo Gusto: 6.4

Tosin Adarabioyo: 6.3

Levi Colwill: 7.5

Marc Cucurella: 6.2

Moises Caicedo: 6.8

Enzo Fernandez: 7.2

Pedro Neto: 7.0

Cole Palmer: 8.0

Jadon Sancho: 6.6

Nicolas Jackson: 6.9

Fulham: