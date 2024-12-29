Liverpool and United Watch as Defender’s Contract Remains Stalled

Everton Face Critical Decision on Jarrad Branthwaite’s Future

Everton’s reluctance to address Jarrad Branthwaite’s contract situation has left fans questioning the club’s direction. As reported by The Mail, the 22-year-old England international remains one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League, with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City closely monitoring his development.

A Rising Star with a Steep Price Tag

Despite being valued at an eye-watering £75 million, Branthwaite’s salary still places him among the lower earners in Everton’s first team. This disparity has prompted rival clubs to circle, with Manchester United—despite financial constraints—reportedly preparing to reignite their interest next summer. The Mail highlighted that United were willing to offer Branthwaite £160,000 per week, significantly higher than Everton’s top earners at £130,000.

New Ownership and Potential Renewals

The Friedkin Group’s recent takeover has brought fresh optimism to Goodison Park, and The Mail suggests that Branthwaite is open to committing his future to Everton. However, matching the financial muscle of rival clubs remains a significant hurdle. Club insiders have admitted that Everton’s strict wage structure complicates negotiations, raising concerns about the defender’s long-term future.

A Risk Everton Can’t Afford

Failing to secure Branthwaite’s signature not only jeopardises Everton’s defensive stability but also risks losing a key asset for the future. As the January window approaches, the pressure mounts on the Toffees to act decisively and safeguard one of their most prized players.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Expectant Everton fans see the Branthwaite situation as a defining moment for the club under its new ownership. Securing his contract would signal ambition and stability, especially after years of underachievement. Yet, the lack of urgency from the club’s hierarchy is understandably frustrating.

Supporters are right to feel concerned. Allowing a talent of Branthwaite’s calibre to slip through their fingers—especially to rivals like Liverpool or Manchester City—would be a bitter pill to swallow. The defender’s valuation reflects his potential, but Everton’s hesitation could result in them missing out on long-term rewards.

On the other hand, sceptical fans might argue that retaining Branthwaite at such a high cost could disrupt the club’s wage structure. However, with the Friedkin Group’s financial backing, now is the time to take bold steps. Branthwaite represents not just a bright future but also a beacon of hope for a club eager to return to the upper echelons of English football.