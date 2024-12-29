Report: Retegui Shortlisted to Replace Villa Star Stiker

Aston Villa Face Uphill Battle to Replace Jhon Duran

Aston Villa appear poised to capitalise on Jhon Duran’s growing reputation, with the fiery Colombian striker attracting significant interest. According to CaughtOffside, Duran could depart as early as the January transfer window. However, the hunt for his replacement is already proving to be a challenge.

With seven goals in 18 games this season (transfermarkt), Duran has been a key contributor for Unai Emery’s Villa, even though he has yet to complete a full 90 minutes in the Premier League during the 2024/25 campaign. His impressive scoring rate, however, has been overshadowed by his fiery temperament. A recent fractious interview while on international duty and a red card against Newcastle highlighted his volatile nature. Alan Shearer has since come to his defence, but it’s clear his representatives are exploring other options for the 19-year-old.

Mateo Retegui in Villa’s Sights

CaughtOffside reports that Villa are monitoring Mateo Retegui, a 25-year-old striker playing for Atalanta and the Italian national team. Retegui, who has also caught the attention of Arsenal, has impressed scouts with standout performances against Cagliari and Empoli. Villa’s interest is clear, but a move for Retegui might not be straightforward.

Atalanta are reportedly unwilling to prioritise a sale. However, sources suggest that an offer around €55m could force the Serie A club to reconsider. Adding to the complexity is interest from Italian giants such as Roma, Napoli, and Juventus. Should Retegui decide to stay in Serie A, Villa’s chances of landing him diminish further.

A Tough Path Forward

Villa’s pursuit of Retegui illustrates the club’s ambition under the leadership of Unai Emery and director of football operations, Monchi. Both have transformed Villa into a team on the rise. However, prising away a player of Retegui’s calibre will be no small feat, especially with competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

CaughtOffside highlights Villa’s resolve, but even their burgeoning status as a Premier League force may not be enough to sway Retegui. With Duran’s departure seemingly imminent, the January window could be a pivotal period for Villa’s season and long-term plans.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Villa Supporters: Many fans are thrilled to see the club competing for top-tier talent like Retegui. The links to a striker of his pedigree underscore Villa’s rapid transformation under Emery. Should they land him, it would signal their serious intent to break into the Premier League’s elite.

Sceptical Observers: However, doubts linger. Can Villa realistically lure Retegui away from Serie A heavyweights? With Atalanta setting a steep €55m price tag and the player yet to express his preferences, Villa’s chances seem slim.

Concerned Fans: There’s also the worry about replacing Duran’s dynamism. While temperamental, his seven goals have been vital. Losing him without securing an adequate replacement could derail Villa’s momentum this season.

Ultimately, Villa’s ambition is admirable, but fans must temper their expectations. January promises to be a tense month, with much riding on Emery and Monchi’s ability to navigate the tricky transfer market.