De Bruyne’s Future: Could MLS Be His Next Stop?

Kevin de Bruyne’s Future: An Uncertain Road Ahead

Kevin de Bruyne could leave Manchester City at the end of the season, with the United States as his preferred destination, according to TEAMtalk. The Belgian maestro, instrumental in City’s rise to dominance in English football, has entered the final stretch of his contract at the Etihad Stadium. With no extension talks underway, January marks the opening of pre-contract negotiations for the 33-year-old, raising questions about where his illustrious career will take him next.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have shown significant interest in acquiring De Bruyne, but TEAMtalk reports that they “fear” his heart is set on Major League Soccer (MLS). “De Bruyne has informed all of his suitors that his preference when he leaves City is to land in the United States,” the outlet states, emphasising his family’s shared enthusiasm for the move.

Why De Bruyne’s departure seems likely

Despite being one of the Premier League’s most influential players in recent years, De Bruyne’s role at City has diminished this season. With only seven Premier League starts under Pep Guardiola, questions linger over his future at the club. Coupled with his hefty £400,000 per week salary—the league’s highest—City seem unwilling to renew on similar terms.

San Diego FC, a newcomer to MLS set to debut in 2025, have emerged as frontrunners for his signature. According to TEAMtalk, talks between De Bruyne’s agents and San Diego representatives are described as “positive.” The Californian club is keen to make a bold statement by signing De Bruyne as their marquee player ahead of their first match against LA Galaxy in February 2025.

Other contenders for De Bruyne’s signature

San Diego faces competition from Inter Miami, who continue their ambition to assemble a galaxy of stars, following their acquisitions of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets. While Saudi clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr remain interested, TEAMtalk highlights that it would take a “monster contract offer” to lure De Bruyne to the Middle East.

Interestingly, despite speculation, the report clarifies that Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are not in the running, leaving the US and Saudi options as the most likely outcomes. Yet, TEAMtalk concludes, “The United States remains De Bruyne’s big preference, while a move to Saudi looks extremely improbable, but not 100% impossible just yet.”

Impact on Manchester City and De Bruyne’s legacy

Should De Bruyne exit, his absence will leave an indelible mark on Manchester City. A creative linchpin and leader, his departure would represent the end of an era for Guardiola’s side. For City, the challenge lies in replacing a generational talent who, even at 33, remains one of the world’s most feared playmakers.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The idea of Kevin de Bruyne leaving for MLS is bittersweet. On one hand, he’s given the club immeasurable success, from guiding City to a historic treble to breaking countless individual records. On the other, his reduced role this season suggests the transition is already underway, with players like Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva stepping up.

While losing De Bruyne’s experience and vision would hurt, fans might recognise the inevitability of his departure. The prospect of him ending his career in the United States feels fitting for a player of his calibre. It ensures he remains in the spotlight while allowing City to rebuild with younger talent who can meet the demands of Guardiola’s evolving system.

For some, the thought of Saudi interest lingering is unsettling. Yet, De Bruyne’s stated preference for MLS feels more aligned with his professional ethos and family priorities. Ultimately, the admiration for what he’s achieved in sky blue ensures that wherever his next chapter unfolds, Kevin de Bruyne’s legacy at City will remain untarnished.