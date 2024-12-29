Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City: Unconvincing Champions Edge Out Spirited Hosts

Manchester City returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, though the performance left much to be desired. Both sides entered the final Premier League fixture of 2024 in dismal form, with Leicester securing only one win in their last 11 matches and City enduring an even grimmer run of one victory in 13 games.

The reigning champions’ lack of confidence was evident from the outset. Leicester, despite their own struggles, posed a consistent threat in a match where the margin of victory belied the challenges City faced.

Savinho Strikes at Last for Manchester City

Phil Foden’s long-range effort led to City’s opening goal, with Savinho pouncing on the rebound in the 21st minute to score his first for the club on his 24th appearance. Despite falling behind, Leicester grew into the game, showcasing a fighting spirit that belied their lowly position.

Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Vardy spurned promising opportunities to level the match, underscoring the Foxes’ lack of clinical finishing. Yet, their growing dominance highlighted City’s vulnerability, particularly in a second half where the visitors failed to register a shot until the 74th minute.

Haaland Provides the Cushion Amid City’s Struggles

Erling Haaland doubled City’s advantage late on, heading home Savinho’s cross to relieve the growing tension in Pep Guardiola’s ranks. However, the Norwegian’s goal—the only effort on target for City in the second half—illustrated the fragility of a side struggling to impose themselves with their usual authority.

Leicester, under manager Enzo Maresca, will rue missed opportunities but can take solace in their spirited display. Meanwhile, City’s manager Pep Guardiola will know there’s significant work ahead to restore their once-dominant form.

What This Means for Leicester and Manchester City

For Leicester, this was a valiant effort against a side of superior resources. Players like Stephy Mavididi and Bilal El Khannous stood out, offering hope for better results in the second half of the season.

City, on the other hand, leave the King Power Stadium with more questions than answers. While their individual quality shone through in moments—particularly from Savinho and Haaland—the team’s lack of cohesion and attacking rhythm is cause for concern as they seek to claw their way back into the Premier League title race.

Player Ratings

Leicester City:

Jakub Stolarczyk: 4.9/10

James Justin: 6.3/10

Conor Coady: 6.1/10

Jannik Vestergaard: 6.3/10

Victor Kristiansen: 6.8/10

Harry Winks: 6.1/10

Boubakary Soumare: 6.6/10

Bilal El Khannous: 7.5/10

Facundo Buonanotte: 7.2/10

Jamie Vardy: 7.0/10

Stephy Mavididi: 7.6/10

Substitutes:

Hamza Choudhury (70′ for Justin): 6.5/10

Memeh Caleb Okoli (85′ for Coady): N/A

Patson Daka (85′ for Winks): N/A

Will Alves (90′ for Mavididi): N/A

Manchester City:

Stefan Ortega: 6.7/10

Manuel Akanji: 7.7/10

Nathan Ake: 6.7/10

Josko Gvardiol: 6.7/10

Rico Lewis: 6.8/10

Mateo Kovacic: 7.4/10

Phil Foden: 6.3/10

Kevin De Bruyne: 6.9/10

Bernardo Silva: 7.4/10

Savinho: 8.3/10

Erling Haaland: 8.3/10

Substitutes: