Manchester United are set to host Newcastle United in their final clash of 2024 tonight, but the team faces significant challenges with key players Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte suspended. Fernandes is sidelined after a red card in the Boxing Day defeat to Wolves, while Ugarte’s accumulation of five yellow cards rules him out of this crucial Premier League fixture.

Ruben Amorim’s Midfield Dilemma

Manager Ruben Amorim must find solutions in midfield to counter an in-form Newcastle side. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are strong contenders to step in, while Alejandro Garnacho could be recalled to occupy one of the attacking No. 10 positions. These changes will aim to inject creativity and balance into United’s line-up.

Defensive Boost with De Ligt?

Matthijs de Ligt is an option to bolster the backline, providing solidity against Newcastle’s dynamic attack. With Harry Maguire likely to wear the captain’s armband in Fernandes’ absence, Amorim spoke highly of the defender, saying, “He works really well, he is focused on the job and not what people say. Even after tough moments, he’s been an example of resilience and commitment.”

Predicted Line-Up and Key Absentees

United’s expected XI includes Onana, Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Casemiro, Dalot, Eriksen, Amad, and Højlund. The team remains without Mason Mount, Victor Lindelöf, and Luke Shaw due to injuries. With Sky Sports broadcasting the game live, the stage is set for a fierce battle at Old Trafford.