Why Newcastle Want Abdukodir Khusanov in January

Newcastle Target Abdukodir Khusanov in January Window

Newcastle United are gearing up for a pivotal January transfer window, with rising star Abdukodir Khusanov firmly on their radar. The 20-year-old Lens defender has become one of Ligue 1’s standout talents, catching the attention of Europe’s elite clubs. However, securing his signature will not come without competition, as Newcastle face stiff opposition from domestic and international suitors.

Rising Star Abdukodir Khusanov Attracts Global Attention

Khusanov has been a revelation under Lens manager Will Still, featuring in nearly all of the club’s league games this season, save for two suspensions. His emergence was catalysed by the absence of defensive partner Kevin Danso earlier in the campaign. Lens, mindful of their financial constraints, are reportedly open to cashing in on the talented Uzbek player to balance the books.

Reports link Newcastle with a concrete £20m interest, marking them as serious contenders in the race to secure Khusanov. Yet, they are far from alone. Other Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolves, are also monitoring the young defender. Abroad, heavyweights like PSG, Atletico Madrid, and RB Leipzig are rumoured to be vying for his services.

Jorge Mendes Steps into Khusanov Transfer Talks

Super-agent Jorge Mendes, known for brokering some of football’s most high-profile deals, has reportedly taken charge of finding a new club for Khusanov. Mendes’ involvement underscores the player’s rising stature in the market, with a price tag estimated between €25-30m (£20-25m).

Lens owner Joseph Oughourlian has emphasised the need for player departures to manage the club’s wage bill, creating an opportune moment for potential buyers. Newcastle could benefit from this situation if they act decisively in January.

Defensive Future: Why Newcastle Need Khusanov

For Newcastle, Khusanov represents both an immediate boost and a long-term investment. With key defenders Fabian Schär and Dan Burn in their 30s, the Magpies are actively seeking youthful reinforcements to complement Sven Botman. Khusanov’s blend of calmness, power, and speed makes him an ideal candidate to solidify Newcastle’s defence for years to come.

Lens manager Will Still has lauded Khusanov’s abilities, saying earlier this season:

“He’s calm, powerful, he’s fast… He doesn’t talk but he’s good. When I arrived, with the departure of ‘Kev’ [Danso] in sight, Jean-Louis Leca [Lens’ sports coordinator] told me: ‘Don’t worry, there’s ‘Kodir’ who is here, and he’s ready.’ He wasn’t wrong. He has very, very impressive potential.”

Such praise highlights the significant potential Khusanov could bring to St James’ Park if Newcastle win the battle for his signature. The January window will be crucial in determining whether the Magpies can outmanoeuvre their rivals for this sought-after talent.

Conclusion: A Crucial January Awaits Newcastle

As the January window looms, Newcastle’s pursuit of Abdukodir Khusanov symbolises their ambition to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level. While the competition is fierce, Newcastle’s proactive approach, coupled with their need for defensive reinforcement, positions them as strong contenders in this high-stakes transfer saga.