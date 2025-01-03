Harry Amass on Leicester’s Radar as United Reshuffle Left-Back Options

Leicester City Eye Manchester United Starlet Harry Amass

Leicester City’s interest in Manchester United’s teenage defender Harry Amass could represent a strategic move as the club looks to secure emerging talent ahead of the next transfer window. According to Daily Mail, the Foxes are among several clubs monitoring the highly-rated 17-year-old, whose development at Old Trafford has sparked attention despite his lack of senior appearances.

The connection between Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy and Manchester United could prove pivotal, with Van Nistelrooy’s understanding of Amass’ potential shaping the club’s pursuit.

Why Amass Could Fit at Leicester

Amass joined Manchester United from Watford in 2023, quickly making an impression as he progressed from the Under-18s to the Under-21s. His performances during pre-season turned heads, earning him a spot on the bench for the senior side on five occasions this campaign.

However, despite showing former United boss Erik ten Hag his quality, Amass has yet to make his first-team debut. His path to regular minutes may be blocked under the new system deployed by current United manager Ruben Amorim. Amorim’s preference for a 3-4-3 formation heavily relies on specialist wing-backs rather than traditional full-backs, potentially limiting Amass’ opportunities.

Leicester’s interest comes at a time when the Foxes are looking to rebuild and reinforce their squad under Van Nistelrooy. Having previously worked closely with Amass during his time at Manchester United, Van Nistelrooy is well aware of the youngster’s capabilities. Daily Mail notes, “Having served as Ten Hag’s assistant, before a stint as interim boss of the senior side, Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will be well-placed to understand Amass’ talents.”

United’s Defensive Reshuffle

Manchester United’s defensive issues have been well-documented this season. Luke Shaw’s recurring fitness problems and Tyrell Malacia’s recent return from injury have left the club stretched at left-back. Despite these concerns, United are already planning for the future.

The club is expected to sign Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno. The 17-year-old has already made 19 appearances in Paraguay’s top flight and is set to join United in the summer, further complicating the pathway for Amass.

Amass’ potential departure could be influenced by United’s long-term plans to recruit a more experienced left wing-back. Daily Mail highlights that Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain is a primary target for United. Mendes, a player familiar with Amorim from their time together at Sporting Lisbon, would offer the kind of dynamic option the United boss seeks.

What Amass Could Bring to Leicester

For Leicester, Amass represents an opportunity to secure a promising young player with Premier League potential. Despite his tender age, Amass has shown composure and technical ability beyond his years. His versatility in defensive roles could provide Leicester with valuable depth as they seek to climb the Premier League table.

Van Nistelrooy’s familiarity with the defender may give Leicester an advantage in the race for his signature. The Dutchman will understand how best to nurture Amass’ talents, potentially offering the player a clearer pathway to first-team football than what’s currently available at United.

Amass’ situation at Old Trafford highlights the challenges young players face at top clubs, where competition for places and tactical preferences can hinder progress. Leicester’s interest suggests they are prepared to offer Amass the chance to flourish in a different environment.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Leicester’s interest in Harry Amass reflects a promising shift in the club’s recruitment strategy. Securing young, highly-rated talent from top clubs could prove essential in rebuilding the squad under Van Nistelrooy.

Amass would bring versatility and youthful energy to a defence that needs reinforcing. Leicester fans will also appreciate the potential link between Van Nistelrooy and his former club, which could help secure future talent.

For Manchester United, seeing Amass linked with a move away might raise questions about the club’s handling of emerging talent. With a new left-back arriving in Diego Leon and United’s pursuit of Nuno Mendes, it appears Amass’ opportunities at Old Trafford may remain limited.

The prospect of Amass joining Leicester offers the defender a chance to develop in a Premier League environment where he could feature more regularly. If the move materialises, it could be mutually beneficial for both the player and the Foxes.