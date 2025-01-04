Player Ratings: Isak Strikes Again as Newcastle Beat Spurs 2-1

Tottenham’s Home Woes Continue as Newcastle Claim 2-1 Win

Tottenham Hotspur’s wait for a home victory in the Premier League stretches on after a spirited Newcastle United side left north London with all three points. A 2-1 win for the visitors ensured Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou faces growing scrutiny as his side’s early promise in the season appears to be fading fast.

Newcastle, buoyed by the return of key players, showcased their resilience and quality, with goals from Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak sealing a comeback victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bright Start for Spurs but Familiar Frailties Exposed

Tottenham began the match in lively fashion, with Pedro Porro’s pinpoint cross finding Dominic Solanke, who outmuscled Sven Botman to nod in the opener just four minutes in. Solanke’s physicality and positioning highlighted what Spurs have missed in recent matches – a cutting edge in the box.

However, Tottenham’s lead was short-lived. Just two minutes and 20 seconds later, Newcastle pounced on a mistake from Lucas Bergvall. The young midfielder, energetic in attack, was robbed on the edge of his own box by Joelinton, who teed up Anthony Gordon for a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

VAR reviewed the goal for a possible handball by Joelinton, but the Premier League later confirmed that “his arm was by his side, in a natural position and the contact was accidental.” The decision stood, much to Postecoglou’s visible frustration on the touchline.

Newcastle’s Composure Shines Through

The equaliser spurred Newcastle into action. Eddie Howe’s side began to dictate play, with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali controlling the midfield. Their efforts paid off in the 38th minute when Jacob Murphy delivered a low cross that Alexander Isak poked home for his seventh league goal in succession.

Isak’s relentless form in front of goal has been crucial to Newcastle’s recent success, and his ability to find space between defenders was evident once again. Tottenham’s defensive frailties were laid bare, with the absence of a first-choice goalkeeper further complicating matters.

Spurs Fall Short Despite Second-Half Push

Tottenham rallied after the break, with Brennan Johnson striking the post and Son Heung-min – surprisingly benched at the start – dragging a late effort wide. Despite their best efforts, Spurs couldn’t break down Newcastle’s disciplined defence.

Postecoglou’s decision to start without Son raised eyebrows, and the South Korean’s introduction in the second half added more urgency to Spurs’ attack. However, Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka made crucial saves to keep the hosts at bay.

The defeat means Tottenham are still searching for their first home league win since early November. For Newcastle, the result boosts their confidence as they continue to navigate the tricky balance of domestic and European commitments.

Player Ratings

Tottenham

Brandon Austin (GK) – 6.8/10

Pedro Porro (RB) – 7.7/10

Radu Dragusin (CB) – 5.7/10

Archie Gray (CB) – 5.8/10

Djed Spence (LB) – 6.8/10

Lucas Bergvall (CM) – 5.7/10

Pape Sarr (CM) – 5.7/10

Dejan Kulusevski (AM) – 6.7/10

Brennan Johnson (RW) – 7.1/10

Dominic Solanke (ST) – 6.6/10

Timo Werner (LW) – 6.2/10

Substitutes

Sergio Reguilon (46′ for Dragusin) – 7.2/10

James Maddison (62′ for Bergvall) – 6.2/10

Yves Bissouma (62′ for Sarr) – 6.8/10

Son Heung-min (62′ for Werner) – 6.9/10

Newcastle

Martin Dubravka (GK) – 7.7/10

Tino Livramento (RB) – 7.9/10

Sven Botman (CB) – 7.6/10

Dan Burn (CB) – 7.0/10

Lewis Hall (LB) – 7.1/10

Bruno Guimaraes (CM) – 7.9/10

Sandro Tonali (CM) – 6.6/10

Joelinton (CM) – 7.0/10

Jacob Murphy (RW) – 6.9/10

Alexander Isak (ST) – 7.7/10

Anthony Gordon (LW) – 7.8/10

Substitutes