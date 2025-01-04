Player Ratings: Chelsea Held to Another Draw as Palace Capitalise on Late Error

Crystal Palace Fight Back to Earn a Well-Deserved Draw Against Chelsea

Crystal Palace displayed resilience and determination as they fought back to secure a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Selhurst Park. The Blues, still struggling for consistency under Enzo Maresca, once again conceded late, allowing Palace to salvage a point that their second-half performance undoubtedly warranted.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer was a standout performer for much of the game, scoring his side’s only goal in the opening quarter-hour. However, a crucial mistake from the young midfielder led to Palace’s equaliser, with Jean-Philippe Mateta finding the net after excellent work from Eberechi Eze.

Chelsea’s Early Control and Palmer’s Impact

Chelsea took control from the first whistle, asserting their dominance with purposeful possession. The opening goal came after 14 minutes when Jadon Sancho embarked on a dazzling solo run down the left flank before cutting back to Palmer. The former Manchester City man made no mistake, calmly slotting past Dean Henderson to put the Blues in front.

Chelsea looked in command during the first half, with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo dictating the tempo from midfield. However, their inability to capitalise on their early advantage would prove costly as the game wore on.

Palace’s Second-Half Revival

After a subdued first half, Palace came out with renewed energy after the break. Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Munoz were particularly lively on the wings, causing Chelsea’s defence plenty of problems. The Blues were forced to dig deep, with Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, and Josh Acheampong all making crucial interventions to keep Palace at bay.

The hosts continued to press, and their persistence finally paid off in the 81st minute. Cole Palmer, who had been one of Chelsea’s brightest sparks, was dispossessed in a dangerous area. Eze, always a creative force for Palace, delivered a pinpoint cross that found Mateta, who tapped home from close range to level the score.

Missed Opportunities and Growing Frustration

Chelsea pushed for a winner in the final stages, introducing Marc Guiu and Noni Madueke to add fresh legs in attack. However, the visitors struggled to create clear-cut chances, and frustration grew on the touchline as Maresca saw his side drop points once again.

Palace, on the other hand, seemed satisfied with their point, demonstrating a defensive solidity that has been a hallmark of their performances this season. Manager Simo Valakari will take heart from his team’s resilience, especially after a disappointing first half.

Player Ratings

Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson (GK) – 6.6/10

Chris Richards (CB) – 6.6/10

Maxence Lacroix (CB) – 7.1/10

Marc Guehi (CB) – 6.9/10

Daniel Munoz (RM) – 7.9/10

Cheick Doucoure (CM) – 6.7/10

Jefferson Lerma (CM) – 6.7/10

Tyrick Mitchell (LM) – 7.6/10

Ismaila Sarr (AM) – 6.7/10

Eberechi Eze (AM) – 8.0/10

Jean-Philippe Mateta (ST) – 7.5/10

Substitutes:

Daichi Kamada (69′ for Doucoure) – 6.3/10

Eddie Nketiah (86′ for Eze) – N/A

Chelsea

Robert Sanchez (GK) – 7.5/10

Malo Gusto (RB) – 7.0/10

Josh Acheampong (CB) – 6.7/10

Levi Colwill (CB) – 7.2/10

Marc Cucurella (LB) – 6.9/10

Enzo Fernandez (DM) – 6.9/10

Moises Caicedo (DM) – 6.8/10

Pedro Neto (RM) – 6.0/10

Cole Palmer (AM) – 7.3/10

Jadon Sancho (LM) – 7.7/10

Nicolas Jackson (ST) – 6.1/10

Substitutes: