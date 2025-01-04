Player Ratings: Man City Outclasses West Ham in 4-1 Rout

Manchester City Shine in Premier League Showdown

Manchester City delivered a dazzling display to outclass West Ham United with a 4-1 triumph this Saturday. The victory at Etihad Stadium not only underscored their Premier League ambitions but also highlighted the formidable partnership of Savinho and Erling Haaland.

Early Advantage Seals the Deal

The game started with West Ham creating chances through quick counter-attacks, yet their inability to capitalise was swiftly punished. A mishap in the 10th minute saw Vladimir Coufal inadvertently deflect Savinho’s cross into his own net, giving City the lead. This early error set the tone for the rest of the match, with City’s relentless pressure becoming a recurring theme.

Dynamic Duo Dominates

As halftime approached, the intensity from City’s attack was palpable. Savinho’s brilliant assist to Haaland three minutes before the break was a masterclass in precision, as the Norwegian striker expertly headed the ball past a stranded Alphonse Areola. The pair proved unstoppable again shortly after the break, combining to put the game firmly out of reach for the Hammers, showcasing a level of understanding and execution that was simply world-class.

A Spark of Resistance

Despite the dominance of City, West Ham managed a brief comeback with Niclas Fullkrug’s sharp strike in the 70th minute. Although it was merely a consolation, Fullkrug’s effort was a reminder of the resilience within the team, even when the odds were heavily stacked against them.

Player Ratings Unveiled

Manchester City

Stefan Oretga: 7

Manuel Akanji: 7

Nathan Ake: 7

Josko Gvardiol: 7.5

Rico Lewis: 6.5

Mateo Kovacic: 8

Phil Foden: 8.5

Kevin De Bruyne: 7.5

Bernardo Silva: 7

Savinho: 9

Erling Haaland: 9

Ilkay Gundogan (Sub): 6

Kyle Walker (Sub): 6

James McAtee (Sub): 6

West Ham United