St Johnstone Target Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay for Loan Move

Calvin Ramsay’s Future: Liverpool Recall Sparks Loan Interest from St Johnstone

Liverpool’s right-back Calvin Ramsay finds himself at a crossroads once again, as the Reds look to secure a new loan move for the 21-year-old. After his recall from Wigan Athletic, Ramsay is attracting interest from multiple clubs, including St Johnstone, who are keen to bolster their defensive options during the January transfer window. According to The Courier, “Sources in Merseyside have suggested that their plan is to find Ramsay another club, with Saints one of several who are interested.”

This latest twist in Ramsay’s career reflects Liverpool’s continued commitment to managing the development of a player once hailed as one of Scotland’s brightest young prospects. However, injury setbacks and loan moves have stalled his progress, leaving both the club and the player seeking stability.

Ramsay’s Journey: From Anfield to Multiple Loan Spells

Ramsay’s move to Liverpool from Aberdeen in 2022 for £4 million was seen as a major step forward for the youngster. His performances in the Scottish Premiership had caught the attention of several top clubs, but it was Liverpool who secured his signature.

However, since arriving at Anfield, Ramsay’s progress has been hindered by injuries. He has spent time on loan at Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers, and most recently Wigan Athletic. While these moves were aimed at getting him closer to the Liverpool first team, consistent fitness issues have prevented him from making a significant impact.

The decision to recall Ramsay from Wigan highlights Liverpool’s desire to reassess his development path. As reported by The Courier, St Johnstone are among the clubs interested in taking him on loan for the remainder of the season.

Why St Johnstone Could Be a Good Fit

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari is actively seeking reinforcements during the January window, with right-back identified as a key area to strengthen. The Saints have relied heavily on Drey Wright to fill the role, but they need more depth and quality to push forward in the second half of the season.

A move to St Johnstone could provide Ramsay with the opportunity to regain his confidence and showcase his ability in a competitive league. The Scottish Premiership would offer the right-back regular playing time, which he desperately needs to reignite his career.

For Liverpool, sending Ramsay back to Scotland could prove beneficial. It would allow him to play in a familiar environment, while still facing strong competition that could prepare him for the rigours of the Premier League.

Liverpool’s Long-Term Plans for Ramsay

Liverpool’s handling of Ramsay’s situation demonstrates their belief in his potential, despite the setbacks. While he remains on the periphery of the first team, there is still hope that he can fulfil the promise that brought him to Anfield.

The right-back position at Liverpool is currently occupied by Trent Alexander-Arnold, making it difficult for Ramsay to break into the side. However, with the club’s focus on squad depth and player rotation, opportunities could arise in the future if Ramsay can stay fit and impress during his loan spells.

It’s clear that Liverpool are not giving up on Ramsay, but they recognise the need for him to gain valuable experience elsewhere. As The Courier highlighted, “After moving south in 2022, the 21-year-old has had a host of injury troubles.” Finding the right club for his next loan spell is crucial to his development.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

There is a sense of frustration but also hope surrounding Ramsay’s situation. His initial signing brought excitement, especially given his performances for Aberdeen, where he showcased pace, defensive solidity, and attacking instincts. However, injuries have robbed him of momentum.

Sending Ramsay to St Johnstone makes sense. He would get the chance to play regularly in the Scottish Premiership and rebuild his confidence in a league he knows well. Fans will be eager to see him return to Liverpool ready to challenge for a spot in the first team.

For St Johnstone, Ramsay’s arrival would be a welcome boost. Adding a player with Premier League experience, albeit limited, could bring a new dimension to their backline. It’s a move that could benefit all parties if Ramsay can stay fit and rediscover the form that made him such a sought-after talent.

The next few months will be pivotal in Ramsay’s career. Whether at St Johnstone or elsewhere, regular minutes and consistent performances are essential to proving that he still has a future at Anfield.