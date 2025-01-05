Bournemouth Prepare for Kerkez Exit with Soler Signing from Lanus

Bournemouth Set to Sign Lanus Defender Julio Soler Amid Interest in Kerkez

Bournemouth are closing in on the £12 million signing of Lanus left-back Julio Soler, a move that underscores the club’s intent to strengthen their squad as Premier League survival remains their primary objective. The Argentina U23 international is expected to arrive in England to complete his medical and sign a four-and-a-half-year deal. His addition could be timely, especially with the future of Milos Kerkez hanging in the balance.

The Cherries’ proactive approach in the transfer market comes as clubs like Manchester United circle Kerkez, a player who has impressed since nailing down the left-back spot under Andoni Iraola. Soler’s arrival could be seen as a pre-emptive move to ensure Bournemouth remain well-covered on the left flank.

Bournemouth’s Defensive Evolution

Julio Soler is no stranger to first-team football, having made 58 appearances for Lanus in Argentina’s top flight. The 19-year-old has earned plaudits for his defensive solidity and attacking contributions, qualities that are crucial in the modern full-back role. Born in Asuncion, Paraguay, Soler has represented Argentina at youth level, and a move to the Premier League represents a significant step in his career trajectory.

Bournemouth’s move for Soler highlights their ambition to build a squad capable of sustaining top-flight football. With the January transfer window now open, this signing could also be seen as a safeguard against the potential departure of Kerkez, who has drawn attention from some of Europe’s elite clubs.

Kerkez on the Radar of Manchester United

Milos Kerkez’s performances have caught the eye of Manchester United, who are reportedly monitoring the Hungarian defender. United’s current left-back options are limited due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, with Diego Dalot often filling in on the left despite being more comfortable on the right.

“Bournemouth have moved for the Argentina U23 international with regular left back Milos Kerkez attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United,” noted the Mail, indicating the potential domino effect Soler’s arrival could have on Kerkez’s future.

United’s need for reinforcements is clear. The club has struggled to find consistency under new manager Ruben Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag earlier this season. Amorim’s side currently sit 14th in the Premier League, having lost five of their last six games. A player like Kerkez, with his attacking instincts and ability to cover the left flank, could provide a much-needed boost for United’s struggling defence.

What Soler Brings to Bournemouth

For Bournemouth, Soler’s signing is about more than just securing a replacement for Kerkez. The 19-year-old brings youthful energy, versatility, and the hunger to prove himself on one of football’s biggest stages. His experience in South America, coupled with his international pedigree, suggests that he is ready to embrace the physical and tactical demands of the Premier League.

Soler’s arrival could also signal a shift in Bournemouth’s long-term strategy under Andoni Iraola. The Spanish manager has emphasised a more progressive style of play, and Soler’s ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch fits that vision perfectly.

The potential loss of Kerkez would undoubtedly be a blow for Bournemouth, but with Soler waiting in the wings, the Cherries appear to be taking proactive steps to ensure they remain competitive.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The arrival of Julio Soler is an exciting prospect. The club’s willingness to invest in young talent shows a clear commitment to the future. Soler’s pedigree and experience with Lanus suggest that he could adapt quickly to the rigours of the Premier League.

The interest in Milos Kerkez is both a compliment and a concern. Seeing a player linked with a club of Manchester United’s stature reflects positively on Bournemouth’s recruitment strategy. However, the Cherries must ensure that they get fair value if Kerkez does move on.

Fans will be hoping that Soler can quickly establish himself in the team, providing the same level of consistency and dynamism that Kerkez has shown. With Bournemouth in a battle to secure their Premier League status, every signing must be ready to make an immediate impact.

At the same time, there’s a sense that the club is building for the future. Soler is just 19 years old, and if nurtured properly, he could become a key player for Bournemouth in the years to come. It’s a signing that balances short-term needs with long-term ambition.