Napoli’s Victor Osimhen on Manchester United’s January Wishlist

Victor Osimhen to Manchester United: Could the January Deal Materialise?

Manchester United are reportedly making early moves to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli in January, as the club looks to address their pressing need for a top-class striker. The 26-year-old Nigerian forward, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has caught the eye of the Red Devils, with reports suggesting that “preliminary moves are already underway” to secure his signature, according to Business Day.

United’s Striker Dilemma

United’s need for a reliable goal scorer has been a hot topic throughout the season. While Rasmus Hojlund has shown glimpses of promise, his goal tally of 23 in 65 appearances is not the kind of output that will elevate United back to the top of the Premier League. Joshua Zirkzee, another summer signing, has struggled to adapt to English football. His early substitution during the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle was described as “the final straw,” with suggestions that the Dutchman is already seeking a return to Serie A.

Enter Victor Osimhen — a proven goal scorer who has thrived in both Serie A and the Turkish Super Lig. He’s currently enjoying a prolific loan spell at Galatasaray, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 16 matches. Osimhen’s form has helped the Turkish giants open up an 11-point lead at the top of the table. For United, he presents an opportunity to add firepower to their attack during a crucial stage of the season.

Navigating the Financial Hurdles

While United’s interest in Osimhen is clear, the financial aspect of the deal is more complex. Napoli’s release clause for the striker reportedly stands at €90 million (£75 million) in January, dropping to €75 million (£62 million) in the summer. However, there are additional complications to consider.

First, Galatasaray would be entitled to a compensation fee of up to €10 million if Osimhen’s loan spell is cut short. United would need to account for this payment on top of the transfer fee.

Second, United’s financial constraints are well-documented. The club spent over £180 million last summer, meaning they must sell players to raise funds before making significant purchases. Marcus Rashford has been suggested as a potential makeweight in any deal with Napoli. According to Business Day, Napoli manager Antonio Conte is an admirer of Rashford, which could help facilitate negotiations.

Why Osimhen Could Be the Perfect Fit

Osimhen’s attributes align well with what United need in their frontline. His pace, physicality, and clinical finishing make him an ideal candidate for the Premier League. Moreover, his ability to press from the front would suit Ruben Amorim’s tactical approach at Old Trafford.

Unlike other targets such as Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP, Osimhen brings Champions League experience and a proven track record of scoring against top-level opposition. His versatility to play as a lone striker or part of a front two offers Amorim tactical flexibility, something United have sorely missed this season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The prospect of signing Victor Osimhen is exciting, but it also raises several questions. Osimhen is undoubtedly a top talent, and his goal-scoring exploits at Galatasaray show he’s in the prime of his career. His style of play would suit the physicality of the Premier League, and his arrival could revitalise United’s attack, which has lacked consistency.

However, the financial aspect cannot be ignored. The club’s spending over recent windows has already put them under scrutiny from Financial Fair Play regulations. While including Rashford in a deal with Napoli might make sense on paper, it’s a significant gamble. Rashford has been a talismanic figure for United, and losing him could have long-term ramifications.

Ultimately, United fans will hope the club gets this right. The need for a proven goal scorer is clear, and if Osimhen can deliver in England, he could be the catalyst for United’s return to the top. But with Napoli’s tough negotiating stance and Galatasaray’s compensation clause, the deal won’t be straightforward.

As always, January will be pivotal, and fans will eagerly watch how the club handles this critical period in the transfer window.