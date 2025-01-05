Man City ‘Open Talks’ to Hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s Move to Sign £25m Defender – Report

Manchester City Lead the Chase for Lens Star Khusanov

Manchester City have taken a significant step towards securing one of the brightest young talents in European football. Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between City and Tottenham Hotspur, but it’s Pep Guardiola’s side who appear to be leading the race.

Who Is Abdukodir Khusanov?

Abdukodir Khusanov, a 20-year-old centre-back from Uzbekistan, has been making waves in Ligue 1 with RC Lens. He has been described by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano as “one of the best talents in his position,” and it’s easy to see why clubs are queuing up for his signature.

Tottenham have shown serious interest in Khusanov, with Ange Postecoglou keen to strengthen his defence in January. Spurs have already made moves in the transfer market by signing Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky for over £10m. However, they are now turning their attention to Khusanov.

Khusanov’s performances have been a revelation this season. His composure on the ball, ability to read the game, and strength in aerial duels make him a perfect fit for the Premier League. At just 20 years old, he’s already showing maturity beyond his years, which has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

Manchester City Make Their Move

While Tottenham remain keen, Manchester City are moving decisively to secure Khusanov’s services. Romano revealed that City have already opened talks with both Lens and the player’s representatives.

“Understand Manchester City are keeping contacts active for Abdukodir Khusanov deal,” Romano shared on social media. “Discussions started on both player and club side with Lens, waiting for next steps as there are more clubs interested.”

City’s interest is no surprise given Pep Guardiola’s commitment to building a solid defensive foundation. With Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Nathan Ake already in their ranks, Khusanov would add further depth and long-term potential to their defensive unit.

Lens’ Stance on a Potential Sale

Lens are understandably keen to hold onto their prized asset. Khusanov is under contract until the summer of 2027 and is a key player for manager Will Still. However, the club’s sporting director, Diego Lopez, has hinted that a deal could be possible if the right offer comes in.

“We understand Lens value Khusanov around the £25m mark,” reported TeamTalk. It’s clear that the French club are open to negotiating, especially if it allows them to reinvest in their squad.

Lopez’s willingness to sell contrasts with the manager’s desire to retain Khusanov until the end of the season. This internal difference could pave the way for Manchester City to strike a deal, especially if they move quickly to meet Lens’ asking price.

What Makes Khusanov So Special?

At 6ft 2in, Khusanov is a commanding presence at the back. His versatility is another attractive trait, as he’s comfortable playing both as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder. His passing range and ability to break the lines with his distribution are key attributes that would fit seamlessly into Guardiola’s style of play.

Furthermore, Khusanov’s age makes him an ideal signing for City. Guardiola has shown a keen interest in nurturing young talent, and Khusanov could be the latest to benefit from the Spaniard’s guidance.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester City fan’s perspective, the prospect of signing Khusanov is hugely exciting. The club’s recruitment strategy has been focused on building for the future, and this move aligns perfectly with that vision.

City supporters will be thrilled by the prospect of adding one of Europe’s most promising young defenders to their squad. The potential partnership between Khusanov and Ruben Dias could be a game-changer for City’s defence, providing a blend of experience and youthful exuberance.

There’s also a sense of satisfaction in beating a rival club like Tottenham to a key signing. Spurs have been linked with several high-profile players in recent months, but City’s ability to act swiftly and decisively in the transfer market is a testament to their well-oiled recruitment machine.

For fans, the possibility of seeing Khusanov develop under Guardiola is tantalising. The manager has a proven track record of improving defenders, and Khusanov could be the next to thrive under his tutelage. The future looks bright for City’s defence if this deal goes through.