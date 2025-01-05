Why Liverpool and Man Utd Are Eyeing Bournemouth Defender Milos Kerkez

Liverpool and Manchester United to Battle for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez

Liverpool and Manchester United could be gearing up for a transfer tussle over Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. Both clubs have identified the Hungarian international as a long-term solution to their left-sided defensive issues. According to Manchester Evening News, Bournemouth appear to be preparing for Kerkez’s exit after agreeing a deal for his potential replacement, Julio Soler, from Lanus.

The question now is whether either of these Premier League giants will make a move in January or hold off until the summer window.

Why Liverpool and Man Utd Are Eyeing Kerkez

Liverpool’s left-back position has been a cornerstone of their recent success, with Andy Robertson playing a pivotal role. However, the Scotland captain is showing signs of wear, prompting the Reds to seek a long-term successor.

James Pearce of The Athletic recently stated that Liverpool are in no rush to replace Robertson immediately, suggesting the club could wait until the summer before making a move for Kerkez. However, if Manchester United ramp up their pursuit of the Bournemouth defender, Liverpool may be forced to act swiftly.

United’s interest in Kerkez stems from their need for a left wing-back to suit Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation. Injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have left the Red Devils short on options. With Diego Dalot filling in but more comfortable on the right, it’s clear United need a specialist in this role.

Bournemouth’s Preparations for Kerkez’s Departure

Bournemouth’s agreement to sign Julio Soler from Lanus appears to be a clear indication that they are preparing for life without Kerkez. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move, stating: “Bournemouth agree deal to sign Julio Soler from Lanus as new full-back, done deal – here we go.”

The Cherries will reportedly pay an initial £6 million for the 19-year-old Paraguayan, with add-ons potentially taking the total to £12 million. Soler is expected to arrive in England to undergo a medical and finalise his move, paving the way for Kerkez’s potential departure.

TEAMtalk reports that Bournemouth will demand a fee of around £40 million for Kerkez. While the club would prefer to keep him until the end of the season, Soler’s arrival means they may be open to a January sale if Liverpool or United submit a suitable bid.

History Suggests Liverpool May Act Fast

Liverpool have a recent history of moving quickly when rivals show interest in their targets. The Reds swooped for Luis Diaz in January 2022 after learning of Tottenham’s interest and made a similar move for Cody Gakpo last year when Manchester United began exploring a deal.

If United push to secure Kerkez this month, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Liverpool accelerate their plans to avoid missing out on a key target.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Both Liverpool and Manchester United supporters will have strong opinions on the potential signing of Milos Kerkez.

For Liverpool, the need to secure a long-term replacement for Robertson is evident. While Kostas Tsimikas has been a reliable deputy, Kerkez’s attacking prowess and defensive solidity make him a more natural fit for the role. However, the club’s cautious approach to transfers under the current regime may cause frustration, especially if United make the first move.

United supporters, meanwhile, will be keen to see the club address the glaring gap in their squad. Amorim’s 3-4-3 system demands an attacking wing-back, and Kerkez fits the profile perfectly. With the club struggling in the league, a statement signing in January could provide a much-needed boost to the squad and the fanbase.

Ultimately, whichever club secures Kerkez will gain a valuable asset for years to come. However, the transfer fee, reportedly around £40 million, could be a sticking point for both clubs, especially with Financial Fair Play considerations looming.