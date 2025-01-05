Ange Postecoglou Reveals Why Heung-Min Son was Dropped in Spurs’ Defeat to Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur’s Tactical Choices: Why Heung-Min Son Was Benched Against Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou made a bold decision to leave captain Heung-Min Son on the bench in their recent clash against Newcastle United. The move raised eyebrows among Spurs fans, given Son’s importance to the side. However, Postecoglou’s explanation highlights a broader strategy aimed at managing his squad’s workload during a gruelling fixture schedule.

Balancing Fixtures and Player Fitness

Postecoglou’s rotation strategy is not without merit. Son, now 32, has been a constant presence for Spurs in the Premier League while also taking part in Carabao Cup and Europa League matches. On top of that, he regularly travels across continents to represent South Korea.

The wear and tear on a player with such responsibilities can’t be underestimated. Postecoglou recognised the need to keep his captain fresh, even if it meant starting him on the bench against a formidable Newcastle side.

“Guys like Sonny, Biss [Yves Bissouma], and Maddison have played a lot of football,” Postecoglou explained. “Having them fresh helps them mentally as much as physically. I thought all three made a real difference when they came on.”

While it’s understandable that fans were disappointed to see Son start on the sidelines, Postecoglou’s approach underscores a pragmatic attempt to balance long-term fitness with short-term performance.

Newcastle’s Controversial Victory

Despite taking an early lead through Dominic Solanke, Spurs succumbed to a 2-1 defeat. Goals from Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak sealed the win for Newcastle, but the game was not without controversy.

Newcastle’s opening goal was awarded despite replays clearly showing the ball struck Joelinton’s hand in the build-up. Postecoglou refrained from directly criticising referee Andy Madley but made his frustration known.

“On any other day, on a fair and even playing ground, we would have won that game,” he said. “If that was a different day with a fair and even playing field and logical thought processes, we would have won that game.”

His comments highlight the ongoing debate around officiating consistency in the Premier League, particularly when it comes to handball decisions. Postecoglou’s unwillingness to openly lambast the officials speaks to his focus on maintaining professionalism, but it’s clear he felt aggrieved by the decision.

Spurs’ Season at a Crossroads

Tottenham’s season has been a mixed bag so far. They currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, having lost half of their 20 games. Their goal tally mirrors last season, yet they find themselves 15 points worse off.

The numbers tell a story of inconsistency. Postecoglou’s side has shown flashes of brilliance but also moments of vulnerability. It’s this lack of stability that has left Spurs fans questioning the team’s trajectory.

The decision to rest key players like Son, James Maddison, and Yves Bissouma against Newcastle may have been a gamble, but it’s one that Postecoglou believes will pay off in the long run.

“We finished really strong,” Postecoglou said. “We started the game really well, and the only thing that stopped us in our tracks was not football.”

Moving Forward with a Balanced Approach

For Tottenham Hotspur to climb the table and achieve their ambitions, managing player fitness will be crucial. Heung-Min Son remains a pivotal figure in this journey, but Postecoglou’s decision to bench him shows a willingness to prioritise squad welfare over immediate results.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how Postecoglou navigates these challenges. Can he strike the right balance between performance and preservation? Spurs fans will hope that decisions like these ultimately lead to success on the pitch.