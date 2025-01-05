Nwaneri Injury Adds to Arsenal’s Frustration in Brighton Draw

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri Suffers Injury Setback in Draw with Brighton

Arsenal’s bright young prospect Ethan Nwaneri has been dealt an unfortunate injury blow after being substituted at half-time during their 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. The 17-year-old marked his second Premier League start with a composed finish to open the scoring, only to be forced off due to a muscular issue.

Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the news post-match, describing Nwaneri’s injury as “really bad news,” a sentiment that will no doubt dampen the spirits of Arsenal fans who have been excited by the teenager’s rapid development.

Nwaneri’s Early Impact and Premature Exit

Ethan Nwaneri has been one of Arsenal’s standout academy graduates, making waves with his confident performances in recent weeks.

In Bukayo Saka’s absence, Nwaneri started on the right wing and wasted no time in making an impact. His composed strike gave Arsenal an early lead against Brighton, showcasing maturity beyond his years.

However, Arteta was left with little choice but to replace the youngster at the interval. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Arsenal boss said: “We have lost him as well. It is a muscular thing, and we had to take him off.”

Arteta’s comments were echoed in his interview with BBC Match of the Day, where he reaffirmed the reasoning behind the substitution. “It’s really bad news,” he said, highlighting the significance of Nwaneri’s absence given his growing importance to the squad.

Controversial Penalty Decision Costs Arsenal

While Nwaneri’s injury was a significant setback, it wasn’t the only frustration for Arsenal on the day. The match’s turning point came in the 61st minute when Brighton were awarded a contentious penalty.

Joao Pedro converted from the spot after referee Anthony Taylor deemed that William Saliba had made sufficient contact with the Brighton forward’s head to warrant a foul.

Arteta was visibly baffled by the decision. “I’ve never seen a decision like this in my career,” he said during his post-match press conference. “When you look at the incident, the distance, the player – Joao Pedro touching the ball and then Saliba touching the ball, you can see contact there with the ball.”

Replays appeared to support Arteta’s claim, with a reverse angle showing Saliba making contact with the ball before colliding with Joao Pedro. However, VAR decided there was no clear and obvious error, leaving Arsenal frustrated once again.

Arsenal’s Title Hopes Take a Hit

The draw against Brighton leaves Arsenal five points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand and face Manchester United next.

This is the second time a refereeing decision has been a focal point after an Arsenal-Brighton clash this season. In August, Declan Rice’s controversial red card in a 1-1 draw left the Gunners questioning the consistency of officiating.

Arteta was vocal about his disappointment with the VAR process after the match, stating: “I checked, and after three seconds they said they already checked. That seems quick.”

The timing of these decisions could prove pivotal in the title race, with Arsenal looking to keep pace with a relentless Liverpool side.