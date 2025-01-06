Guardiola Challenges Grealish to Recapture His Treble-Winning Form

Grealish’s Reduced Role This Season

The England international has featured in 14 of City’s 20 Premier League matches this season but has been named in the starting line-up just six times. His limited involvement was evident during City’s recent 4-1 triumph over West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium. Grealish only saw action in the final six minutes, replacing Erling Haaland late in the game.

Meanwhile, Brazilian sensation Savinho has emerged as a strong contender for a starting spot. The £30.8 million signing from Girona last summer was preferred over Grealish against West Ham and justified his selection by assisting both of Haaland’s goals in that victory.

Guardiola’s Message: Prove Your Value

Guardiola has made it clear that Grealish must demonstrate the form that made him indispensable two seasons ago when City clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. The manager is determined to see the return of the dynamic Grealish who played a pivotal role during that unprecedented success.

“Do I want the Jack that won the Treble? Yeah, I want it, but I try to be honest with myself for that,” said Guardiola.

The Catalan coach emphasised the importance of competition within the squad and the need for players to earn their spots on merit.

“They have to fight. You can say it’s unfair. OK, if you think that, then it’s fine, but you have to prove [to me], ‘OK, I’m going to fight with Savinho, to deserve to play in that position,’ every single day, every single week and every single month,” Guardiola added.

City’s Struggles and Grealish’s Comeback

Manchester City’s season hasn’t been without its hiccups. A shocking run of nine defeats in 13 matches before Christmas, including six Premier League losses, saw City falter in their quest for a fifth successive title.

Grealish’s absence during two key fixtures over the festive period due to injury coincided with City’s slump. However, he returned to play a part in the morale-boosting win against West Ham.

Guardiola acknowledged that Grealish needs time to regain match fitness and rhythm. “Two weeks ago, he was injured and he needs rhythm, and to play, but players need training,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Guardiola reiterated his belief in Grealish’s abilities and potential.

“I don’t have any doubt about the quality of Jack or any of these players. They would not be here [otherwise]. I fought a lot for him, fought a lot to be here. I know that he can do it because I saw him. I saw his level and I want that, every single training session and every single game,” Guardiola concluded.

Grealish’s response to this challenge will be pivotal as City aim to reclaim their dominance in English football. Whether he can rediscover his best form remains to be seen, but the stage is set for a fascinating battle for a starting role.