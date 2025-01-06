Spurs Struggle with Key Absences for Carabao Cup Semi-Final Against Liverpool

Tottenham Injury Update: Key Players’ Return Dates Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Tottenham Hotspur face a mounting injury crisis as they prepare for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Wednesday. With up to ten key first-team players unavailable, manager Ange Postecoglou is navigating one of the most challenging periods of his tenure.

A sickness bug sweeping through the squad has compounded the difficulties for Spurs, who were already stretched thin due to long-term injuries to key players. Let’s delve into the latest injury updates and assess how these setbacks might impact their showdown with Liverpool.

Sickness Bug Adds to Injury Woes

The sickness bug has left Tottenham scrambling for solutions. Two players, Radu Dragusin and Fraser Forster, were particularly affected during the weekend’s 2-1 loss to Newcastle.

Dragusin lasted only the first half before being substituted, with Postecoglou revealing the extent of his struggles. “Radu and Archie [Gray] literally got off sickbeds to play today, and Radu was shattered at half-time,” the manager explained.

Forster, who has been deputizing in goal, missed the Newcastle game entirely. “Fraser, obviously he’s still bed-ridden and struggling with it,” said Postecoglou, confirming the goalkeeper’s continued absence.

Potential return dates: Unknown

Defensive Boost on the Horizon

Amid the chaos, Spurs received some encouraging news regarding their defensive line. Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Ben Davies are all expected to return towards the end of January, giving Postecoglou a much-needed boost in defensive options.

Van de Ven’s absence has been particularly significant. The Dutch defender, whose composure and pace have been crucial for Spurs, is set to rejoin training soon. “Ben, Micky van de Ven, Romero all around the same time, the back end of January they’re slated to return,” Postecoglou confirmed.

Potential return dates: January 2025

Udogie and Vicario Still Sidelined

Destiny Udogie and first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario remain out with significant injuries. Udogie sustained a hamstring issue against Wolves, with Postecoglou estimating a six-week recovery period.

Vicario underwent surgery for a fractured right ankle last month but has impressed with his determination to return. Postecoglou praised his mindset: “He’s still very much around the group. He’s at training every day. He’s one of the leaders, and he’s progressing well.”

Potential return dates:

Udogie: Mid-January 2025

Vicario: Unknown

Updates on Richarlison, Moore, and Odobert

In attack, Spurs could soon see the return of Richarlison and Mikey Moore. Both players are nearing full fitness and could rejoin the squad within the next week.

Postecoglou hinted at their imminent availability, saying, “At this stage, Richy and Mikey Moore are the two next cabs off the rank, hopefully next week at some point.”

Wilson Odobert, however, faces a longer spell out following surgery on his hamstring. The 19-year-old’s recovery will be closely monitored, but no timeline for his return has been provided.

Potential return dates:

Richarlison and Moore: January 2025

Odobert: Unknown

How Tottenham’s Injuries Impact Their Clash with Liverpool

Facing Liverpool without a significant portion of the first team presents a daunting challenge for Tottenham. The Carabao Cup semi-final represents a chance for silverware, but Spurs will need to dig deep into their squad to compete.

The defensive gaps have placed immense pressure on Tottenham’s makeshift backline. With key figures like Romero and Van de Ven unavailable, Postecoglou will likely rely on younger or less experienced players to step up.

On the attacking front, Spurs’ hopes will rest heavily on the form of Heung-min Son and James Maddison, who have carried the team through difficult stretches this season. The return of Richarlison and Moore could add depth, but the team’s immediate prospects remain uncertain.

Final Thoughts

Tottenham’s injury and sickness challenges come at a critical juncture in their season. Postecoglou has done well to navigate these obstacles so far, but the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool will test the limits of his squad.

With some key players nearing a return, Spurs fans can look forward to reinforcements in the coming weeks. However, for now, the team must rely on its resilience and depth to push through this challenging period.