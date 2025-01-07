Liverpool Scouting Feyenoord Winger as Long-Term Salah Replacement

Liverpool Eyeing Feyenoord Star Hadj Moussa as Salah Backup

Liverpool are reportedly exploring a move for Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa, according to Football Insider. The 22-year-old Algerian international has caught the eye with his performances in the Eredivisie and Champions League this season, positioning himself as a potential addition to Arne Slot’s squad.

Hadj Moussa’s Journey from Feyenoord to Liverpool’s Radar

Hadj Moussa joined Feyenoord last summer during Slot’s tenure at the Dutch club, and it’s clear that the Liverpool manager has kept a close watch on his former player. His man-of-the-match display against Manchester City in the Champions League was a standout moment, demonstrating his ability to perform on the big stage.

The Paris-born winger has scored six goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this term. Initially on the fringes of Brian Priske’s side, Hadj Moussa has since cemented himself as a key player for Feyenoord.

Liverpool currently have Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa as their primary right-wing options, but Salah’s future remains a topic of discussion, with ongoing links to a potential move to Saudi Arabia. Securing a younger, promising talent like Hadj Moussa could be a forward-thinking move for the club.

What Makes Hadj Moussa a Strong Candidate?

Hadj Moussa’s versatility and rapid progression have made him a sought-after talent. Despite his young age, he has already made an impact on the international stage, earning three caps for Algeria since his debut in March 2024. His contract with Feyenoord runs until June 2029, but Liverpool’s interest may tempt him to consider a switch to Anfield.

His ability to adapt to high-pressure games, like the one against Manchester City, suggests he could thrive under the intensity of the Premier League. For Liverpool, adding depth to their attacking options will be crucial as they aim for success both domestically and in Europe this season.

Slot’s Influence on Liverpool’s Recruitment Strategy

Since Arne Slot took over at Anfield, the club’s recruitment has shown a clear pattern. The Dutchman’s familiarity with players from his previous stints has influenced Liverpool’s targets. The pursuit of Hadj Moussa fits that mould perfectly.

Slot’s understanding of the player’s strengths and his faith in Hadj Moussa’s potential could play a pivotal role in securing this deal. If Liverpool manage to pull off this transfer, it would mark yet another successful addition under Slot’s watch.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Liverpool fan’s perspective, the potential move for Anis Hadj Moussa is exciting but raises questions. There is no doubt that the winger has shown promise with Feyenoord, especially in high-stakes games like the Champions League clash against Manchester City. His speed, creativity, and ability to deliver in big moments make him an intriguing prospect.

However, concerns arise over his readiness to step into a Premier League side that is currently leading both the domestic and European competitions. Fans may question whether a player with limited top-tier experience can handle the pressures of replacing a talisman like Mohamed Salah, even in a backup role.

On the flip side, this could be seen as a smart, long-term investment by the club. Salah won’t be around forever, and the need to have a succession plan in place is paramount. Hadj Moussa may not be a household name just yet, but he has the tools to develop into a significant asset for Liverpool.

Overall, while there may be some scepticism, it’s hard to ignore the potential upside of this move. With Arne Slot’s track record of nurturing talent and his firsthand knowledge of Hadj Moussa’s abilities, this transfer could be another masterstroke in Liverpool’s bid to remain at the pinnacle of European football.