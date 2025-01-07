Tottenham vs Liverpool: Key Team News Ahead of Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg Preview

The Carabao Cup semi-final clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool promises to be an enthralling encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening. Both sides have had contrasting fortunes of late, making this fixture a compelling one to watch.

Key Details: Date, Kick-Off Time, and How to Watch

Tottenham host Liverpool on Wednesday, 8 January 2025, with the match kicking off at 8pm GMT. The game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Sky Go subscribers can also stream the match live via the app.

This semi-final represents a chance for both clubs to move a step closer to silverware. Liverpool have been in solid form under Arne Slot, while Spurs are struggling to find consistency.

Tottenham’s Recent Struggles

Spurs come into this clash off the back of a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United. Ange Postecoglou’s side are dealing with a spate of injuries and suspensions, further compounding their problems.

Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Mikey Moore, and Guglielmo Vicario are all expected to miss out due to injuries. Meanwhile, James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr will be unavailable through suspension.

Adding to their woes, Radu Dragusin was substituted at half-time in their last match due to illness, which has spread through the squad. On a positive note, new signing Antonin Kinsky could make his debut after joining from Slavia Prague.

Liverpool’s Strong Position

Liverpool, by contrast, are enjoying a fruitful campaign under Slot. They rotated their squad in their 2-1 quarter-final win at Southampton and remain in a strong position in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

While Joe Gomez is confirmed to miss the semi-final, Dominik Szoboszlai could return after missing the weekend draw against Manchester United due to illness.

Liverpool will be keen to replicate their dominant performance from their last visit to north London, where they thrashed Spurs 6-1. That result will undoubtedly play on the minds of both sets of players as they prepare for this crucial tie.

Prediction: Liverpool to Edge Closer to Wembley

Liverpool’s quality and depth are likely to shine through in this first leg. While Tottenham have home advantage, their current form and lengthy injury list may leave them vulnerable against a high-flying Reds side.

Expect Liverpool to take a significant step towards Wembley, with their attacking firepower proving too much for Spurs to handle.