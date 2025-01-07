Man United midfielder could be set for lucrative January move

Casemiro Linked with Saudi Move as Man Utd Eye Nuno Mendes

Manchester United’s January transfer window could see significant changes, as Casemiro is linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League while Ruben Amorim eyes Nuno Mendes from Paris Saint-Germain to bolster his squad. According to The Telegraph, Al-Nassr has emerged as the likely destination for Casemiro, while Mendes, a promising 22-year-old Portuguese left-back, remains a priority target for United.

Saudi Interest in Casemiro

Casemiro, who joined United in 2022 for £60 million, has had a mixed tenure at Old Trafford. After an impressive debut season, his influence has waned, struggling to keep up with the Premier League’s relentless pace. Al-Nassr’s interest could pave the way for a high-profile reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly eager for the move.

With Al-Nassr already offloading players like Seko Fofana to create space in their squad, the Saudi club is poised to make a substantial offer. Casemiro’s hefty £350,000-a-week wage, alongside his diminishing role under Ruben Amorim’s system, makes a move increasingly plausible.

The Brazilian midfielder’s departure would also provide United with much-needed financial flexibility. As Amorim prefers a midfield duo of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro’s exit could facilitate the pursuit of a younger midfield replacement.

Nuno Mendes: The Left-Back United Need

While Casemiro’s departure looms, United are equally focused on securing Nuno Mendes. Amorim, who coached Mendes at Sporting Lisbon, views him as the ideal fit for the 3-4-2-1 system he plans to implement. With Luke Shaw sidelined United have relied on makeshift options like Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui at left-back. Mendes would bring much-needed balance and quality to the role.

PSG are eager to retain Mendes, attempting to extend his contract as it enters its final 18 months. However, Mendes’ decision could be influenced by United’s ability to offer a central role in their rebuilding project. The absence of Champions League football and the allure of PSG’s stability, though, may tilt the scales.

Financial Implications and Rebuilding Plans

Selling Casemiro could mark a turning point in United’s restructuring efforts. His high wages and declining influence no longer align with the club’s forward-looking approach. Meanwhile, signing Mendes would strengthen United’s defensive line while fitting seamlessly into Amorim’s tactical vision.

While it remains uncertain whether Mendes will push for a transfer this window, several discussions have reportedly taken place. Securing his services would be a statement of intent, showing United’s commitment to building a competitive squad under Amorim’s guidance.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Casemiro’s Old Trafford chapter potentially coming to a close. While his influence may have waned, his initial impact was crucial in stabilising United’s midfield. That said, the financial benefits of moving him on are undeniable. Clearing his significant wages opens doors for new additions and aligns with the club’s longer-term plans.

The prospect of Nuno Mendes joining is an exciting one. His dynamism, overlapping runs, and defensive stability are qualities United have sorely missed in the left-back position. Under Amorim, Mendes could become a key player, much like his rise under the same coach at Sporting Lisbon.

However, fans are cautious. United’s inability to offer Champions League football remains a stumbling block. PSG’s efforts to retain Mendes highlight the challenge of competing with clubs that currently provide a higher platform. If United fail to land Mendes, it would underline the club’s struggles in the transfer market and their need to re-establish themselves among Europe’s elite.

Overall, these potential moves represent a significant crossroads for the club. Balancing financial pragmatism with ambitious recruitment is critical. Whether Casemiro departs and Mendes arrives or not, the decisions made this January could define United’s trajectory for years to come.