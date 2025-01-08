Preview: All Eyes on Spurs vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Spurs vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup Semi-Final Preview

Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool tonight in the highly anticipated first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. After a tumultuous December, Spurs aim to overturn their fortunes against a Liverpool side currently in strong form. Here’s an in-depth look at what to expect.

Recent Form Shapes the Narrative

Tottenham’s recent struggles have dominated discussions ahead of this clash. Ange Postecoglou’s team managed to scrape through their quarter-final against Manchester United with a dramatic 4-3 victory, but their form has been concerning. Spurs have suffered six defeats in their last seven matches, including a humbling 6-3 loss at home to Liverpool just weeks ago. To compound matters, a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle over the weekend has only added pressure on Postecoglou and his depleted squad.

In contrast, Liverpool approach this tie with momentum. Arne Slot’s side secured a 2-1 win against Southampton in their quarter-final, despite fielding a heavily rotated squad. Their league and Champions League campaigns remain on track, although Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United highlighted vulnerabilities in their defence. Nevertheless, Liverpool’s attacking prowess will undoubtedly cause problems for a Spurs side struggling to find stability.

Key Details for the Match

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Wednesday, 8 January 2025

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Broadcast: Live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream via the Sky Go app.

Team News Highlights

Tottenham’s injury list continues to grow, with key players like Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, and Richarlison unavailable. Radu Dragusin is expected to feature despite being substituted at half-time against Newcastle, while January signing Antonin Kinsky may make his debut. Mikey Moore could also make the bench.

Liverpool face fewer selection issues but remain without Joe Gomez. Dominik Szoboszlai, who missed the United game due to illness, is still a doubt for tonight’s clash.

Prediction and H2H Record

Liverpool’s emphatic 6-3 victory over Spurs last month underscores the gap between the two sides. While Spurs’ injury woes and defensive frailties persist, they have shown an ability to score against Liverpool. However, it is difficult to see Tottenham overcoming a Liverpool team brimming with confidence and attacking depth.

Prediction: Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Head-to-head history: Tottenham wins: 49 | Draws: 44 | Liverpool wins: 91.