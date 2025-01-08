Report: Arsenal and Arteta Look to Solve EFL Cup Ball Challenge

Arteta Highlights “Tricky” Balls in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup Quest

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have enjoyed a sparkling season across competitions, yet their Carabao Cup campaign encountered turbulence in a frustrating 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the semi-final first leg. Despite the setback, Arteta remains confident in his squad’s ability to overturn the deficit and secure a place in the final.

Challenges of the Carabao Cup Ball

In his post-match reflections, Arteta pointed to a unique challenge presented by the ball used in the EFL Cup. Manufactured by Puma, the ball differs significantly from those used in the Premier League (Nike) and the Champions League (Adidas). The Spaniard explained how its grip and flight characteristics require adaptation, noting:

“We kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it’s tricky that these balls fly a lot. So, there’s details that we can do better. But at the end, that’s gone—there’s no way back. It’s about the next game and that’s our world, the reality is our world.”

Arteta’s comments came in the wake of Arsenal’s profligacy against Newcastle. The Gunners registered 23 shots during the match but managed only three on target. Gabriel Martinelli’s effort striking the post and Kai Havertz’s missed header epitomised a night of missed opportunities. Still, the manager’s belief in his side’s resilience is unwavering:

“It’s just half-time. When I see the team play, and how we deal with a lot of situations and play against a very good team, I must say I have full belief that we can go out there and do it.”

Statistical Context for Arsenal’s Shooting

Arsenal’s struggles in front of goal against Newcastle marked a departure from their earlier Carabao Cup form. The Gunners had previously scored 11 goals across three ties, including emphatic wins over Bolton (5-1) and Preston (3-0). Their shooting accuracy in the EFL Cup had been commendable, with 27 of 51 attempts on target prior to the Newcastle match—a 53% success rate, comparable to their Premier League (52%) and Champions League (58%) figures.

However, as Arteta pointed out, the nuances of the Puma-manufactured ball may demand greater adaptability from his players. He added:

“It’s very different to a Premier League ball, and you have to adapt to that because it flies different. When you touch it the grip is very different as well, so you adapt to that.”

Arsenal’s Path Forward

Despite the focus on the ball, Arsenal’s semi-final first-leg loss underscores the need for clinical finishing and defensive solidity. With the second leg on the horizon, Arteta’s tactical nous and his team’s mental fortitude will be tested. Given their earlier dominance in the competition, the Gunners have the quality to mount a comeback at the Emirates and secure their place in the final.

Arsenal fans will hope their team’s adjustments, both to the game and to the ball, prove decisive in the second leg. For Arteta, overcoming Newcastle is not just about tactics but mastering every detail—including the flight of a tricky ball.