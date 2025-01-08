Preview: Tottenham Predicted Lineup for Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup Semi-Final Preview

Tottenham Hotspur prepare to host Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, and the intrigue begins well before kick-off with a predicted lineup offering plenty of talking points. New signing Antonin Kinsky is eligible to make his debut, while Ange Postecoglou juggles injuries, suspensions, and tactical decisions.

Goalkeeper Conundrum

Kinsky, a 21-year-old goalkeeper signed with an eye on the long term, is available for selection and could be handed his debut. His competition comes in the form of Brandon Austin, who made his Spurs debut during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle. Meanwhile, veteran Fraser Forster has returned to training but remains a doubt due to recent illness.

Defensive Stability Amid Absences

In defence, Radu Dragusin is expected to start after recovering from exhaustion that forced him off at half-time against Newcastle. The back four is further solidified with Pedro Porro and Djed Spence likely to occupy the flanks, while injuries to Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, and Cristian Romero severely limit Postecoglou’s options.

Midfield Adjustments

Suspensions to Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison necessitate changes in midfield. Rodrigo Bentancur, returning from a weekend ban, is poised to start alongside Yves Bissouma, who could take the No6 role from Lucas Bergvall. Dejan Kulusevski is expected to provide a creative spark further forward.

Front Three Dynamics

Heung-min Son, rested for Saturday’s match, is likely to lead the attack. Timo Werner is set to make way for Son, joining Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke in the front three. Richarlison is back in training but not ready for match action, while young talent Mikey Moore may feature on the bench.

Predicted Lineup

Formation (4-3-3): Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Injuries: Udogie, Van de Ven, Davies, Romero, Odobert.

Doubts: Richarlison.

Suspended: Maddison, Sarr.

Tottenham’s tactical resilience and squad depth will face a stern test against Liverpool, with the 8pm kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set to provide plenty of drama.