Preview: Liverpool Predicted Lineup for Carabao Cup Semi-Final

By Emily Carter

By Emily Carter
Photo Liverpool FC

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs Tottenham: Carabao Cup Semi-Final Preview

Liverpool head into tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham with a nearly full-strength squad, providing manager Arne Slot with a welcome range of options as his side aim to secure a first-leg advantage.

Key Injury Updates

Defenders Ibrahima Konaté and Conor Bradley returned to action during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Anfield, having recovered from injuries sustained in November’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

Photo IMAGO

Their availability bolsters Liverpool’s defensive depth, particularly at right-back, where Trent Alexander-Arnold remains first choice despite recent criticism of his form.

Photo: IMAGO

Speaking on Alexander-Arnold’s position, Slot remarked: “Every player not on the pitch would love to play tomorrow as well. Almost all of them are fit. That is quite special. I will highlight they show up every three days.”

Dominik Szoboszlai, who missed the United match due to illness, is a slight doubt but could still feature. Joe Gomez remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, sustained in December, while Darwin Núñez is available despite picking up a booking against United that will see him suspended for the next Premier League game.

Photo by IMAGO

Predicted Liverpool XI

Arne Slot’s likely lineup reflects both the team’s recent performances and tactical stability:

Formation (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Gakpo; Jota.

Doubts: Szoboszlai.
Injured: Gomez.

Match Details

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Wednesday 8 January 2025
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Broadcast: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with streaming available on Sky Go.

Liverpool’s strength in depth and recent form suggest they will enter the semi-final confident, though Tottenham’s home advantage and the stakes of the Carabao Cup promise a fiercely contested encounter.



