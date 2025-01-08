Preview: Liverpool Predicted Lineup for Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs Tottenham: Carabao Cup Semi-Final Preview

Liverpool head into tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham with a nearly full-strength squad, providing manager Arne Slot with a welcome range of options as his side aim to secure a first-leg advantage.

Key Injury Updates

Defenders Ibrahima Konaté and Conor Bradley returned to action during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Anfield, having recovered from injuries sustained in November’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

Their availability bolsters Liverpool’s defensive depth, particularly at right-back, where Trent Alexander-Arnold remains first choice despite recent criticism of his form.

Speaking on Alexander-Arnold’s position, Slot remarked: “Every player not on the pitch would love to play tomorrow as well. Almost all of them are fit. That is quite special. I will highlight they show up every three days.”

Dominik Szoboszlai, who missed the United match due to illness, is a slight doubt but could still feature. Joe Gomez remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, sustained in December, while Darwin Núñez is available despite picking up a booking against United that will see him suspended for the next Premier League game.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Arne Slot’s likely lineup reflects both the team’s recent performances and tactical stability:

Formation (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Gakpo; Jota.

Doubts: Szoboszlai.

Injured: Gomez.

Match Details

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Wednesday 8 January 2025

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Broadcast: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with streaming available on Sky Go.

Liverpool’s strength in depth and recent form suggest they will enter the semi-final confident, though Tottenham’s home advantage and the stakes of the Carabao Cup promise a fiercely contested encounter.