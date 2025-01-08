Report: Aston Villa Move Closer to Securing Dortmund Forward

Aston Villa Closing In on Donyell Malen Deal

Aston Villa are making significant strides in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen. According to Ben Jacobs, Villa have reached a verbal agreement with the Dutch international on personal terms but are yet to finalise a deal with the Bundesliga club. Dortmund reportedly value Malen at €30m (£25m), with negotiations ongoing.

Donyell Malen has verbally agreed terms with Aston Villa. Still no club-to-club agreement. Dortmund have been insisting on a package for around €30m.🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/4k3UKhj9xi — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 6, 2025

Malen’s Mixed Season at Dortmund

Malen’s season under Nuri Sahin at Dortmund has been inconsistent. Despite starting just half of his 20 appearances across all competitions, the 25-year-old remains one of the team’s top scorers. His limited minutes—fewer than 1,000 so far this campaign—have seen him placed on the club’s “strike list” of expendable players.

Having previously played for Arsenal’s academy, Malen’s connection to the Premier League is well-documented. Liverpool have been linked with the forward, but Aston Villa appear to be in pole position for his signature. Unai Emery’s side have been proactive in the transfer market, bolstering their squad as they chase a Champions League spot.

Villa’s Transfer Ambitions

Emery’s interest in strengthening Villa’s attack is no secret. Following Moussa Diaby’s move to Saudi Arabia, the club has been searching for reinforcements. Alongside Malen, Villa are reportedly pursuing Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush. However, any new arrivals will require balancing the books through sales, with academy graduate Jaden Philogene among the players attracting interest from Everton this month.

Financial Realities

Villa’s willingness to meet Dortmund’s €30m asking price reflects their ambition under Emery, but the club will need to navigate potential hurdles to finalise the deal. With Malen contracted until 2026, Dortmund are unlikely to sell without securing their valuation.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The prospect of signing Donyell Malen is an exciting development for Villa fans. His pace, technical skill, and finishing ability would add a new dimension to the attack, particularly in the absence of a like-for-like replacement for Moussa Diaby.

Malen’s ability to play across the front line makes him an attractive prospect for Unai Emery’s tactical plans. With Villa pushing for a Champions League spot, his arrival could provide the firepower needed to maintain momentum in both domestic and European competitions.

However, fans should temper their expectations. Villa’s financial prudence means any big-money arrivals will likely be offset by player sales. While Philogene’s potential departure would free up funds, it’s a reminder of the balancing act required in modern football.

Still, the fact that Villa are competing for players of Malen’s calibre signals a club with growing ambition and belief. If Emery can secure the deal, it’s a move that could elevate the team to new heights and solidify their place among England’s elite.