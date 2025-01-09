Man City ‘remain interested’ in signing £50m forward

Manchester City Eye Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush

Manchester City are targeting Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush as they look to add depth to their forward line. With Frankfurt sitting third in the Bundesliga and pushing for Champions League qualification, securing Marmoush’s signature this month could prove challenging.

Marmoush, valued at £50m, has been in exceptional form, scoring 13 Bundesliga goals this season – second only to Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane. The 25-year-old Egyptian international, who can play as a central striker, winger, or attacking midfielder, has scored 18 goals across all competitions for Eintracht.

Guardiola’s Forward Line Rebuild

City’s interest in Marmoush follows their summer sale of Julián Álvarez to Atlético Madrid for £82m. While Erling Haaland has rediscovered his scoring touch, City lack a versatile backup option to ease the Norwegian’s workload. Marmoush could provide Guardiola with tactical flexibility and allow the team to rotate effectively across competitions.

City’s attacking reshuffle may also impact academy graduate James McAtee. The midfielder, who impressed on loan at Sheffield United last season, has struggled for opportunities this term. Clubs like Fulham and West Ham are monitoring his situation, with an initial loan more likely than a permanent move.

McAtee’s Future in Question

City are reportedly considering offering McAtee a new contract, with his current deal running until 2026. However, interest from Fulham and Ipswich suggests the 22-year-old could push for more game time elsewhere if Marmoush’s arrival limits opportunities further.

As Guardiola balances squad depth with player development, it remains to be seen whether City will prioritise keeping McAtee or securing Marmoush in this critical transfer window.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Adding a player of Marmoush’s calibre would not only ease the burden on Haaland but also offer Guardiola the chance to experiment with tactical variations. Marmoush’s ability to play multiple attacking roles makes him a perfect fit for City’s fluid system.

While Haaland remains a goal-scoring machine, having another prolific forward would provide vital insurance against fatigue or injury during the business end of the season. Marmoush’s 13 Bundesliga goals reflect his quality, and working under Guardiola could elevate his game further.

However, McAtee’s potential departure raises mixed emotions. As a homegrown talent, he symbolises City’s thriving academy, and losing him to gain Marmoush feels bittersweet. Hopefully, City find a way to keep McAtee involved while strengthening the squad.

This transfer could mark a pivotal moment in City’s season, ensuring depth and versatility as they chase silverware on multiple fronts.