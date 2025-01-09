Man City ‘considering move’ to sign Premier League defender

Manchester City Eye Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina as January Transfer Target

Manchester City are reportedly “seriously looking” at a move for Nottingham Forest right-back Ola Aina, as Pep Guardiola seeks to bolster his squad for the second half of the season. According to GiveMeSport, the reigning Premier League champions are confident they can turn Aina’s head despite Nottingham Forest’s efforts to retain the 28-year-old.

Aina has been a standout performer for Forest this season, contributing to their push for European qualification. His ability to operate effectively in both defensive and attacking roles has made him a key figure at the City Ground, but it has also attracted interest from Manchester City, who are searching for a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

City’s January Plans Gain Momentum

Manchester City’s transfer activity this season has been relatively quiet, with notable signings including Savinho and Ilkay Gundogan. However, with the Sky Blues falling slightly adrift in the title race, Guardiola is eager to use the January window to strengthen his squad.

Reports suggest that Aina is high on the club’s radar, with sporting director Txiki Begiristain leading the recruitment drive before his departure at the end of the season. City believe they can persuade Aina to leave Nottingham Forest, where he currently earns £40,000 per week and is in the final six months of his contract.

Forest, however, are determined to keep hold of Aina. The club is in talks to trigger a 12-month extension and improve his terms. Yet, City are said to be optimistic about their chances, especially given Guardiola’s desire to freshen up his defensive options.

Competition for Aina’s Signature

While City lead the Premier League interest in Aina, they face competition from the Saudi Pro League, where lucrative offers are reportedly being prepared for the Nigeria international. Forest are equally committed to retaining their key player, aware of his importance to their European ambitions.

Ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel recently described Aina as “fantastic,” highlighting his value to Forest. If City manage to secure the right-back’s signature, it could bring fresh competition for Walker and Rico Lewis, further reinforcing Guardiola’s squad.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential pursuit of Ola Aina raises mixed feelings. On one hand, Aina is a versatile and proven Premier League performer who could add depth to City’s defensive options. His ability to play on either flank and contribute to both defence and attack aligns well with Guardiola’s system.

However, is Aina the calibre of player City need to regain their dominance? While his performances for Nottingham Forest have been impressive, stepping into a squad accustomed to winning titles is a different challenge. Moreover, with Rico Lewis emerging as a promising talent, some fans may question whether investing in Aina is the best use of resources.

There’s also the issue of timing. Forest are unlikely to part with Aina easily, especially given their current form. A drawn-out transfer saga could distract City from other areas of need, particularly as they seek to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool.

That said, Aina’s experience, versatility, and relatively modest price tag could make him a smart addition if the deal is structured correctly. For now, scepticism lingers, but should City land Aina, it will be intriguing to see how he adapts to life at the Etihad.