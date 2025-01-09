Arsenal eyeing move to sign Premier League forward

Arsenal Eye Bryan Mbeumo to Bolster Wing Options

Arsenal are actively exploring options to provide Bukayo Saka with much-needed competition on the right wing, and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has emerged as a top target. According to TeamTalk, the Gunners are keen to strengthen their wide areas, particularly with Saka currently sidelined following hamstring surgery.

Mbeumo, who has quietly become one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers, has caught Arsenal’s attention. However, a January move appears unlikely, with a summer transfer considered the more feasible option.

Mbeumo’s Growing Influence in the Premier League

The 25-year-old Mbeumo has been in sensational form for Brentford this season, contributing 13 goals and three assists in 20 Premier League matches. This makes him one of the league’s top scorers, behind only Mohamed Salah (18) and Erling Haaland (16).

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has relied heavily on Mbeumo, especially in the absence of Ivan Toney, who departed for Saudi Arabia. Mbeumo’s ability to operate as both a winger and a central striker has added versatility to his game, and his partnership with Yoanne Wissa has been a revelation in Brentford’s attack.

Arsenal’s Plan for Mbeumo

Reports suggest Arsenal are unlikely to secure Mbeumo in the January window, as Brentford have “no plans to part ways” with their star player mid-season. The Bees have the option to extend Mbeumo’s contract, which currently runs until 2026, by an additional year.

According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are preparing a summer approach, with Mikel Arteta looking to rotate Mbeumo with Saka on the right wing. Given Mbeumo’s prolific form and adaptability, he represents an ideal candidate to ease the workload on Arsenal’s talisman.

Brentford’s Resilience

Securing Mbeumo will not be straightforward for Arsenal. Brentford’s reluctance to part with their star forward mid-season reflects his importance to the team. The club’s strategic contract extension clause also gives them leverage in negotiations.

While Mbeumo’s statistics and performances make him an attractive option for Arsenal, Brentford’s stance indicates that only a significant offer would tempt them into selling their prized asset.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For years, Arsenal Have relied heavily on Saka to deliver in crucial moments, and his absence has exposed a glaring need for depth in wide areas.

Mbeumo’s form this season speaks volumes. Scoring 13 goals in 20 league games is no small feat, especially in a competitive Premier League. His ability to play across the forward line and his proven track record make him an ideal addition to Arteta’s system.

However, securing Mbeumo won’t be easy. Brentford’s resolve to retain him is understandable given his importance to their attack. Still, Arsenal’s ambition in targeting players of Mbeumo’s calibre signals intent.

If the Gunners can pull off this signing in the summer, it would not only strengthen the squad but also provide Saka with the competition and rest he deserves. Mbeumo’s arrival could be a turning point, ensuring Arsenal remain competitive on all fronts.