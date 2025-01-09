Newcastle United preparing bid to sign former Man City keeper

Newcastle Target Burnley’s James Trafford as Dubravka Exit Looms

Newcastle United are preparing to part ways with long-serving goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as the 35-year-old finalises his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab. According to TeamTalk, Dubravka has agreed personal terms and is set to receive a lucrative contract in the Middle East.

To fill the void left by Dubravka, Newcastle have set their sights on Burnley’s James Trafford, a rising star in the Championship who has already impressed at both club and international levels.

Dubravka’s Legacy and Departure

Dubravka joined Newcastle in 2017 on an initial loan from Sparta Prague before making the move permanent the following summer. With over 150 appearances for the Magpies, he has been a reliable presence between the posts, even deputising effectively for Nick Pope during his recent injury.

However, Dubravka’s move signals a shift in Newcastle’s goalkeeping plans, with manager Eddie Howe eager to identify a long-term successor to Pope.

James Trafford: The Ideal Candidate

Trafford, 22, has been identified as Newcastle’s top target to replace Dubravka and eventually succeed Nick Pope. The Burnley shot-stopper has kept an extraordinary 16 clean sheets in 25 Championship matches this season, helping the Clarets establish themselves as promotion contenders.

Newcastle’s scouting system has highlighted Trafford’s technical ability, calm demeanour, and leadership qualities, which were also on display during England’s Under-21 European Championship triumph in 2023.

Burnley’s Stance and Potential Challenges

Despite Newcastle’s interest, Burnley are reluctant to sell Trafford mid-season, especially given their push for promotion. However, sources suggest a relegation clause in Trafford’s contract could complicate Burnley’s ability to retain him.

Manchester City, Trafford’s former club, hold a 20% sell-on clause and a buy-back option in the deal that took him to Turf Moor. While City are not expected to activate their buy-back clause, Newcastle may face competition for Trafford, who is valued at approximately £20 million.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While Martin Dubravka’s departure marks the end of an era, it also opens the door for a younger, dynamic goalkeeper to join the squad.

Trafford’s Championship record is outstanding, and his 16 clean sheets in 25 games this season demonstrate his potential to thrive in the Premier League. His success with England’s Under-21s further underscores his ability to handle pressure at the highest levels.

What makes Trafford particularly appealing is his long-term potential. Nick Pope has been a standout performer, but at 31, Newcastle must think about the future. Trafford represents a seamless transition, offering depth and competition in the short term and the promise of becoming the club’s number one in years to come.

Of course, Burnley’s reluctance to sell is a hurdle. However, Newcastle’s financial strength and ambition in the transfer market could make this move happen. If the club can secure Trafford, it would be another statement of intent as Newcastle continue their rise both domestically and in Europe.