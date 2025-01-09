Bournemouth eyeing shock move to sign Brighton star

Bournemouth Eye Evan Ferguson as Key January Signing

Bournemouth are reportedly making ambitious moves in the January transfer market, with Brighton’s Evan Ferguson emerging as their top target. According to TeamTalk, the Cherries are keen to bolster their attacking options following injuries to strikers Evanilson and Enes Ünal. With Andoni Iraola looking to strengthen his squad, Ferguson has become a priority, though Bournemouth also have their sights on other targets, including Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Ferguson in Bournemouth’s Sights

Evan Ferguson, who has found himself behind Danny Welbeck in Brighton’s pecking order, is reportedly open to a new challenge. Bournemouth have already submitted a formal enquiry to Brighton regarding the young Irish international, with sources suggesting a permanent transfer could be on the table for a minimum of £40 million.

While Brighton are open to both loan and permanent deals, a loan with an obligation to buy might be the compromise Bournemouth need. Ferguson’s talent and potential make him a highly sought-after asset, with Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham also expressing interest. However, Bournemouth appear determined to lead the race for his signature.

Calvert-Lewin and Other Striking Options

Alongside Ferguson, Bournemouth are keeping tabs on Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and West Ham’s Niclas Füllkrug. Calvert-Lewin, whose contract with Everton expires at the end of the season, could be available for a reduced fee. However, Everton are hesitant to part with the striker without securing a replacement.

Füllkrug, meanwhile, has struggled to make a significant impact since joining West Ham but has shown glimpses of form, notably scoring against Manchester City. New West Ham manager Graham Potter is expected to give him more opportunities, making a move for the German forward unlikely.

Bournemouth’s Ambitious January Plans

With their attacking depth stretched thin, Bournemouth are expected to make a decisive push for Ferguson in the coming days. Calvert-Lewin remains a viable alternative should negotiations with Brighton falter. For Iraola, adding a clinical striker could be the key to ensuring Bournemouth’s survival in the Premier League this season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

At just 18 years old, Ferguson is already showing immense potential, and his £40 million valuation reflects his bright future. Bringing in a player of his calibre would signal Bournemouth’s ambition to not just survive in the Premier League but to thrive.

However, there are concerns. Spending such a large fee on a young player carries risks, especially given Ferguson’s limited first-team experience at Brighton. His return of one goal in 12 appearances this season suggests he is still finding his feet at the top level.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, on the other hand, presents a more experienced option. While his injury record raises questions, his ability to lead the line and score crucial goals could be invaluable for a team fighting to stay in the league.

Overall, Bournemouth’s willingness to pursue high-profile targets like Ferguson and Calvert-Lewin demonstrates a commitment to improving the squad. Fans will hope that whichever player Iraola secures can deliver the goals needed to propel the team forward.