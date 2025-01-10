Report: David Moyes expected to become next Everton manager

Everton Turn to David Moyes After Sean Dyche Exit

Everton are set to make David Moyes their top managerial target after sacking Sean Dyche just hours before their FA Cup clash with Peterborough United. The decision, described as necessary by the club’s new owners, The Friedkin Group (TFG), comes as the Merseyside club battles to preserve its Premier League status, according to The Guardian.

A Familiar Face for Goodison Park

David Moyes, who previously managed Everton from 2002 to 2013, is seen as an ideal candidate to stabilise the club during this tumultuous period. With Moyes’ extensive Premier League experience and a strong affinity with Everton, TFG believe he is the right man to guide the club to safety. Talks with the 60-year-old Scot are expected to progress swiftly, with an appointment likely within days.

Despite his recent departure from West Ham, Moyes remains a respected figure in English football. His familiarity with the club and its fanbase offers a sense of continuity and reassurance at a time when Everton’s future in the top flight is precarious.

Dyche’s Turbulent Tenure

Sean Dyche’s time at Everton was marked by mixed results and persistent challenges. While he successfully secured Everton’s Premier League status twice during his tenure, the team’s poor form this season – including just one win in their last 11 league games – left TFG with little choice but to act. Dyche’s open admission that he had “taken Everton as far as he could” only expedited the decision.

TFG’s reluctance to make an early managerial change shifted as tensions between Dyche and the club’s director of football, Kevin Thelwell, became more apparent. Additionally, Dyche’s negotiations for a compensation package, which ultimately covered the final six months of his contract, highlighted the strained relationship. His style of play and lack of results had eroded support among both fans and the board.

Managerial Options Considered

While Moyes is the leading candidate, Everton briefly explored alternatives, including Graham Potter. However, discussions did not advance to the point of a formal offer. Speculation surrounding potential targets like José Mourinho was swiftly dismissed, with TFG focused on pragmatic solutions.

Interim management responsibilities now lie with Under-18s coach Leighton Baines and club captain Séamus Coleman, who have stepped in to oversee first-team affairs. As Everton prepare for a crucial phase of the season, Moyes’ potential return signals TFG’s determination to secure stability and avoid the drop.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential return of David Moyes is a moment to reflect on both the past and the present. Moyes was a transformative figure during his initial spell, guiding the club to consistent top-half finishes on limited resources. For supporters yearning for a sense of identity and stability, his return could represent a much-needed turning point.

However, scepticism lingers. Moyes left Goodison Park over a decade ago, and football has evolved significantly since then. The Premier League demands more dynamic styles of play, and some fans might worry whether Moyes can adapt to these modern requirements. His mixed fortunes at West Ham further complicate the narrative. While he led the Hammers to European success, his departure also stemmed from declining performances.

That said, Moyes brings discipline and an ability to get the best out of constrained squads, qualities Everton desperately need right now. TFG’s move to dismiss Dyche underscores their urgency in addressing on-field issues, and Moyes’ familiarity with the league could give the club an edge in navigating the challenges ahead.

Should Moyes embrace this opportunity, Evertonians can expect a return to basics: defensive solidity, tactical pragmatism, and a fight for every point. Whether this will be enough to stave off relegation remains uncertain, but the club’s fanbase will likely rally behind Moyes if his appointment signals a genuine commitment to long-term growth.