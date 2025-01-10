David Ornstein: Could Liverpool Strike Deal for Napoli Star?

Could Liverpool Move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January?

Liverpool’s transfer activity has always been a mix of opportunism and strategy, and the latest rumours surrounding Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suggest the club could once again strike a delicate balance between the two. According to David Ornstein in The Athletic, Liverpool are monitoring the Georgian winger’s situation closely. While no concrete move has been made, the prospect of bringing Kvaratskhelia to Anfield is an intriguing one.

A Rising Star in European Football

Since joining Napoli from Rubin Kazan in 2022, Kvaratskhelia has cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s elite attackers. The 23-year-old boasts an impressive record of 30 goals and 29 assists in 107 appearances. Under contract until 2027, Napoli are in no hurry to part with their star, but the absence of progress on a new deal has sparked interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Liverpool, though, are not actively pursuing a player of Kvaratskhelia’s profile. As James Pearce of The Athletic notes, “Liverpool’s approach in the January window is that they will only add to Arne Slot’s squad if a special market opportunity arises that makes long-term sense.”

Logistical Challenges at Anfield

Liverpool’s left-sided attacking options are already well-stocked. Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez can all operate effectively from that flank, which means adding Kvaratskhelia would likely necessitate a significant departure. Federico Chiesa’s limited impact since his move from Juventus only adds to the complexity of the situation.

Kvaratskhelia’s appeal, however, remains undeniable. As Pearce further explains, “If Napoli were willing to sell someone of the calibre of Kvaratskhelia at an acceptable price this month, then the appeal would be clear.” Liverpool have demonstrated in past January windows—with the signings of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz—that they are capable of moving swiftly when the right opportunity arises.

The Napoli Perspective

Napoli’s reluctance to sell is understandable. With a squad competing for domestic and European honours, losing Kvaratskhelia mid-season would be a major blow. Yet, if Napoli were to entertain offers, the reported interest in Federico Chiesa’s departure from Liverpool could form part of a complex transfer dynamic.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The rumours surrounding Khvicha Kvaratskhelia raise more questions than answers. On the one hand, his dazzling displays for Napoli have captured imaginations across Europe. On the other, practical realities cast doubt over whether this is the right move at the right time.

Liverpool’s attack is already packed with talent, and with Arne Slot’s focus on rebuilding the squad incrementally, adding another wide forward feels unnecessary unless there is a major departure. Kvaratskhelia’s price tag will not be trivial, and for a club that still faces uncertainties over key contracts, such as Mohamed Salah’s and Virgil van Dijk’s, prioritising other areas might make more sense.

Moreover, scepticism lingers over whether Kvaratskhelia would fit Liverpool’s high-octane pressing system. While his creativity and goalscoring prowess are beyond question, adapting to Slot’s tactical demands is another matter entirely. Still, if Napoli signal a willingness to negotiate, Liverpool might find themselves tempted—even if it means reshuffling a squad that already boasts considerable depth.

Ultimately, while Kvaratskhelia’s arrival would undoubtedly excite fans, it’s hard to shake the sense that this is a transfer more suited to summer planning than a mid-season gamble.