Report: Man City Close in on Huge January Striker Signing

Manchester City Set to Land Prolific Striker Omar Marmoush

Manchester City are reportedly edging closer to securing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush in what could be their first major signing of the January transfer window. According to TeamTalk, personal terms have already been agreed between the Egyptian forward and the Premier League champions.

Addressing City’s Striking Needs

Julian Alvarez’s summer departure to Atletico Madrid left a noticeable gap in City’s attacking depth. Despite Erling Haaland’s remarkable form, with 21 goals in 27 appearances this season, Pep Guardiola has expressed the need for reinforcements. Marmoush, a 25-year-old with 18 goals already this term, is seen as the ideal candidate to bring additional firepower.

Guardiola has high hopes for Marmoush, who has also been touted as a potential successor to Mo Salah at Liverpool. However, it is City who have made decisive progress in the race for his signature. German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed that Marmoush has given a “full verbal agreement” to join City and is eager to make the move immediately.

🚨🆕 Manchester City and Omar #Marmoush have reached a full verbal agreement! Personal terms are all agreed! The 25-y/o top striker wants to move to #MCFC immediately, where he is currently the number one target.#SGE have been informed. They expect the first offer from England… pic.twitter.com/naoQyThTPH — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 9, 2025

The Financial Negotiations

Frankfurt are reluctant to part with their star striker mid-season, especially as they push for Champions League qualification. City are preparing an initial offer of around £50 million, but Frankfurt are expected to hold firm for a higher figure, reportedly closer to £67 million. Meanwhile, Frankfurt are eyeing West Ham United’s Niclas Fullkrug as a possible replacement, which could smooth the path for Marmoush’s exit.

What Marmoush Brings to City

Known for his electrifying pace and clinical finishing, Marmoush’s versatility across the front line will provide Guardiola with tactical flexibility. His impressive form this season has not only turned heads in England but also cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s emerging talents.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Marmoush’s ability to deliver in high-pressure situations and his knack for scoring consistently could relieve some of the burden on Haaland. With City’s recent struggles to maintain dominance across competitions, the injection of a player in red-hot form feels like the perfect solution.

City’s attacking unit will benefit from Marmoush’s adaptability. Whether he’s deployed alongside Haaland or leading the line solo, he promises goals and unpredictability—two things City’s attack has occasionally lacked in crunch moments this season. Guardiola’s track record of elevating players to world-class status adds another layer of excitement to this potential signing.

While £67 million might seem steep, it’s a small price to pay for a forward who could significantly impact the second half of the season. With Marmoush in their ranks, City’s chances of reclaiming silverware—both domestically and in Europe—would surely receive a significant boost.